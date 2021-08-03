WATCH NOW: Five new state troopers assigned to Kenosha County

Five new troopers assigned to Kenosha County are among the Wisconsin State Patrol’s 66th Recruit Class sworn into duty late last week in La Crosse.
The 42 new officers completed 26 weeks of comprehensive training on traffic and criminal laws, emergency vehicle operations, firearms proficiency, communications, crisis management and lifesaving skills.
Assigned to Kenosha County are: Jesus O. Aguilar, of Kenosha; Eric J. Jende, of Cudahy; Thomas A. Lemanski, of West Bend; Alexander J. Lintner, of Waterford; and Brandon D. Treider, of Milwaukee.
Gov. Tony Evers addressed the new recruits during the graduation ceremony on Friday at the La Crosse Center.
“From responding to emergencies on the road, to promoting safe driving practices, to building relationships with the communities they serve, the State Patrol does important work to keep Wisconsinites and visitors safe as they travel across our state,” Evers said. “I extend my sincere thanks and congratulations to the 66th Recruit Class as they join the Wisconsin State Patrol.”
State Patrol Superintendent Anthony Burrell said the new recruits join a team of nearly 500 sworn troopers.
“It takes a unique individual to dedicate themselves to serving others, to complete such a rigorous course of preparation, and to put themselves in harm’s way to keep others safe,” Burrell said.
State troopers support highway safety by enforcing traffic laws, responding to incidents, helping stranded drivers, inspecting commercial motor vehicles, and working to combat illegal drugs and human trafficking.
Crashes, reckless driving up
Despite a decrease in traffic on the roads during the pandemic, Wisconsin — like many other states — has seen an increase in dangerous driving behavior and crashes in the past year and a half, state Department of Transportation Secretary-designee Craig Thompson said.
Last year, Wisconsin State Patrol officers made more than 166,000 traffic stops, provided help to more than 33,000 drivers, and inspected almost 28,000 commercial motor vehicles.
“State Patrol officers are on the front line of highway safety, working to discourage risky driving and to encourage drivers to obey the law,” Thompson said. “That crucial mission has never been more important than it is right now.”
After graduating from the State Patrol Academy at Fort McCoy, new officers are assigned to one of the State Patrol’s seven regional posts. The State Patrol’s next recruit class starts training in January 2022. Learn more about State Patrol career opportunities on the WisDOT website.