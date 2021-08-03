WATCH NOW: Five new state troopers assigned to Kenosha County

Five new troopers assigned to Kenosha County are among the Wisconsin State Patrol’s 66th Recruit Class sworn into duty late last week in La Crosse.

The 42 new officers completed 26 weeks of comprehensive training on traffic and criminal laws, emergency vehicle operations, firearms proficiency, communications, crisis management and lifesaving skills.

Assigned to Kenosha County are: Jesus O. Aguilar, of Kenosha; Eric J. Jende, of Cudahy; Thomas A. Lemanski, of West Bend; Alexander J. Lintner, of Waterford; and Brandon D. Treider, of Milwaukee.

Gov. Tony Evers addressed the new recruits during the graduation ceremony on Friday at the La Crosse Center.

“From responding to emergencies on the road, to promoting safe driving practices, to building relationships with the communities they serve, the State Patrol does important work to keep Wisconsinites and visitors safe as they travel across our state,” Evers said. “I extend my sincere thanks and congratulations to the 66th Recruit Class as they join the Wisconsin State Patrol.”

State Patrol Superintendent Anthony Burrell said the new recruits join a team of nearly 500 sworn troopers.