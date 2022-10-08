WATCH NOW: Flannel Fest draws in crowds at Petrifying Springs Park, Jockey Undie Run participants

SOMERS — Anyone walking through Kenosha County’s Petrifying Springs Park may have been surprised as hundreds of runners and walkers dressed in Jockey underwear were out and about Saturday.

The unusual wardrobe choice, thankfully worn over their normal running gear, was part of the 2022 Jockey Undie Run, one of the kickoff events of Flannel Fest at the Petrifying Springs Beirgarte.

This day of festivities sponsored by Jockey International Inc. and hosted by Kenosha County Parks and the Biergarten, included the fun run/walk, beard contest, performances by the Paul Bunayn Lumberjack Show, food trucks, a pet costume contest and live music. The walk/run, covering 3 kilometers through the park, started at 11:30 a.m.

Todd Price was with his wife and two sons among the hundreds of race attendees. He said they were enjoying their time in the outdoors.

“It’s just good to get out and see the fall colors,” Price said. “These type of events are really great.”

At the front of the pack was UW-Parkside staff member Justin Corrgia. “I’m here to just have fun with it, but I’ll see what happens,” he said. He ultimately placed first.

Jake McGhee, vice president and chief philanthropy officer with Jockey, said that last year they raised nearly $30,000 for the Jockey Being Family Foundation, which provides post-adoption support to families locally and nationwide.

“We’re really excited with this year’s event,” McGhee said. “Last year was a great success, so we wanted to build on that.”

McGhee said Jockey sees itself as a member of the community, and sponsors events like Saturday’s to gives families the opportunity to have fun while supporting a good cause. Additionally, the flannel and lumberjack theme tied back to Jockey’s heritage,

“We were founded by a Reverend who provided socks for lumberjacks,” McGhee said.

Biergarten co-owner Mike Grab says the event initially began as a backup event in case last year’s Oktoberfest suffered bad weather, but it turned out to be incredibly popular.

“It’s a great event. It’s kind of a cap on our season, so we can go out with a bang,” Grab said. “It brings the community together one last time for a good cause. We’re always trying to team op with other organizations to give back.”

Entertainment included the Beard Contest, decided by audience applause.

Contestant and Kenosha resident Scott Zempel said that he was actually invited by the organizers to compete. “This is a lifestyle,” Zempel said of his beard. “I’ve always had a beard of some kind, and then I stopped shaving.”

Ultimately, the winner was Waukegan, Ill., resident Drew Davis, who was also sporting a curled mustache, who said he started growing his beard at the beginning of the pandemic.

“It’s awesome, it’s a great fall day in Wisconsin,” Davis said of the event. “A lot of great beards today. I’m glad I didn’t get mine trimmed earlier.”

The Paul Bunyan Lumberjack Show gave guests a lumber and flannel themed show, with participants throwing axes and chopping logs, featuring Lee LeCaptain, his son Lyle, and lumberjack competitor Jacob Ogle.

The show, which began in 1988 in Green Bay, has traveled the country, LeCaptain said.

“It’s a relatable show, it’s an Earthy show,” LeCaptain said. “We’re masters of people coming here for 30 minutes and forgetting about their troubles in life.”

More information about the Paul Bunya Lumber Jack Show can be found at lumberjackent.com.