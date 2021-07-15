WATCH NOW: Fleeing Artists performing 'Oedipus Rex'

If your summer has been a bit light on Greek tragedy, head to the Lincoln Park Flower Garden.
Starting Friday, the Fleeing Artists Theatre troupe is performing “Oedipus Rex.”
The tragedy, by Greek playwright Sophocles, was first performed in 429 B.C. and has become a classic in Western civilization.
This outdoor production is a modern take on the story, with the action taking place in the White House. Oedipus — a ruler with a decidedly messy family history — grapples with the unsolved murder of the former king and a deadly plague.
“There are a lot of parallels with this story and today’s world,” said Kimberly Laberge, who is directing the play.
Laberge — a UW-Milwaukee theater student — actually selected “Oedipus” as a summer production before the COVID-19 pandemic hit but says the play’s backdrop, of a plague decimating the city of Thebes, works even better now.
“In this show, people are feeling unheard by politicians while a plague is ravaging the land,” she said. “The politicians are too wrapped up in their own issues to help the people.”
The play, she said, “is studied a lot but not performed very much.”
Before directing this production, Laberge herself had never seen “Oedipus” on stage.
Audience members who are nervous about attending a Greek tragedy should have no fear, she said.
“It’s very relatable to people today,” she said. “We’re using Ian Johnston’s translation, which keeps the elevated language but is easy to understand.”
As the show nears its opening, Laberge was feeling confident before Tuesday evening’s rehearsal in the park.
“We have such a talented cast of 11 actors,” she said. “People have been coming from far and wide to take part in this show.”
To play the king
Cory Fitzsimmons — playing the title role of the tragic king — is making his Fleeing Artists debut.
The Dodgeville native, who graduated from UWM in 2018 and is now applying to graduate schools, said playing Oedipus “is the toughest but most enjoyable role I’ve done.”
During college, “we studied the play, but I never acted in it before,” he said. “The role has such an emotional range — you get to yell and rage at the gods. When do you ever get to do that in real life?”
Speaking of emotional range: Jaime Churchill plays Jocasta, who is both mother and wife to Oedipus (it’s complicated!).
“My character certainly goes through a range of emotions,” she said, with much understatement.
She finds the ancient story is relatable to modern audiences “because of its modern setting and its political setting. The play asks ‘how much of our destiny do we have control over?’ and ‘how much can we change that destiny?’”
Classic theater
Though the show is being presented under the “Summer Shakespeare” banner, Sophocles wrote “Oedipus” centuries before the Bard’s time.
“This series really honors classical theater,” Laberge said, “and this is certainly a classic.”
The 2021 season marks the eighth year of Summer Shakespeare, said Alex Metalsky, a co-founder of the Fleeing Artists theater troupe.
“This is our annual theater program,” Metalsky said, “in which we present free theatrical productions in Kenosha’s parks.”
Despite the play’s tragic plot, Metalsky is confident an ancient Greek drama will find an audience on a summer day.
“This is our fifth year of doing outdoor theater,” he said, “and I’ve learned there’s an audience for all types of shows. People come out year after year, and our audience keeps growing.”
Their outdoor Shakespeare plays generally draw about 1,500 people.
The main challenge in performing outside is, obviously, the weather.