WATCH NOW: Fleeing Artists performing 'Oedipus Rex'

Audience members who are nervous about attending a Greek tragedy should have no fear, she said.

“It’s very relatable to people today,” she said. “We’re using Ian Johnston’s translation, which keeps the elevated language but is easy to understand.”

As the show nears its opening, Laberge was feeling confident before Tuesday evening’s rehearsal in the park.

“We have such a talented cast of 11 actors,” she said. “People have been coming from far and wide to take part in this show.”

To play the king

Cory Fitzsimmons — playing the title role of the tragic king — is making his Fleeing Artists debut.

The Dodgeville native, who graduated from UWM in 2018 and is now applying to graduate schools, said playing Oedipus “is the toughest but most enjoyable role I’ve done.”

During college, “we studied the play, but I never acted in it before,” he said. “The role has such an emotional range — you get to yell and rage at the gods. When do you ever get to do that in real life?”

Speaking of emotional range: Jaime Churchill plays Jocasta, who is both mother and wife to Oedipus (it’s complicated!).