WATCH NOW: Florida youth group volunteers at Kenosha Achievement Center

As the saying goes, "Many hands make light work."
This has been the case this week as a church youth group from Florida has pitched in where needed at the Kenosha Achievement Center, 1218 Sheridan Rd.
Starting Monday, six high school- and college-age students from First United Methodist Church in Punta Gorda, Fla., lent several hands with tasks ranging from washing the KAC's fleet of vans to pulling invasive weeds from the KAC's garden plots.
The students and their youth ministry director are participants in the Week of Hope Group Mission Trips, an organization that offers church youth groups summer missions experience throughout the country and abroad.
Currently, there are 83 Week of Hope Missions Trips participants volunteering at different sites throughout Kenosha, noted project facilitator Celeste Vandermeer. All are staying at Kenosha's Journey Church campus. Journey Church and the KAC were ideal sites for this year's mission trips, because both offer plenty of social distancing, Vandermeer said.
According to Tim Buck, First United Methodist Church director of youth ministry and a group chaperone, Kenosha was chosen because of the damage caused by the civil unrest last August.
"We wanted to see how we could help," Buck said.
By this summer, however, no projects geared toward repairing last year's damage were available, so mission trip organizers found other ways for participants to plug into the Kenosha community.
One of those projects was to assist the KAC, and earlier in the week, when it was cool and rainy, the Florida group helped with projects indoors.
Helping in the garden
On Wednesday, the volunteers worked alongside 16 KAC participants involved in the KAC's GardenWorks program. GardenWorks involves KAC members in all aspects of growing, harvesting and using products from the garden, explained Marta McAllister, the garden manager at KAC.
McAllister instructed some students on which invasive plants to pull from one garden bed and assisted others on where weed trimming would be helpful.
As she pulled two-foot tall wild mint plants, mission volunteer Lindsey Atkins, 18, said that she was enjoying the work so far.
"Back home it's really hot, so we don't go outside a lot," she said. "Here, we get fresh air. I also like gardening."
"They are really learning a lot about gardening from Marta," Buck added. "This has been a tangible project. The skills they have learned will transfer back home."
Jenny Peters, 18, said this was her eighth mission trip but the first for which she has done labor-intensive work.
"It's fun and it's nice," she said.
KAC members who regularly participate in gardening activities enjoyed having the students there, Atkins said.
"One of them was clapping for us," she said.
The mission volunteers agreed that being of service is the real goal.
"It really doesn't matter what we do, as long as we can put a smile on their faces," Buck said.
