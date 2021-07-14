WATCH NOW: Florida youth group volunteers at Kenosha Achievement Center

One of those projects was to assist the KAC, and earlier in the week, when it was cool and rainy, the Florida group helped with projects indoors.

Helping in the garden

On Wednesday, the volunteers worked alongside 16 KAC participants involved in the KAC's GardenWorks program. GardenWorks involves KAC members in all aspects of growing, harvesting and using products from the garden, explained Marta McAllister, the garden manager at KAC.

McAllister instructed some students on which invasive plants to pull from one garden bed and assisted others on where weed trimming would be helpful.

As she pulled two-foot tall wild mint plants, mission volunteer Lindsey Atkins, 18, said that she was enjoying the work so far.

"Back home it's really hot, so we don't go outside a lot," she said. "Here, we get fresh air. I also like gardening."

"They are really learning a lot about gardening from Marta," Buck added. "This has been a tangible project. The skills they have learned will transfer back home."

Jenny Peters, 18, said this was her eighth mission trip but the first for which she has done labor-intensive work.

"It's fun and it's nice," she said.