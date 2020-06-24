WATCH NOW: Food distribution event at Carthage a success

At least 500 vehicles were served with an assortment of free food items from a semi-trailer parked on the Carthage College campus Wednesday.
Volunteers were busy loading items up in the south parking lot near the football field on the college’s campus Wednesday starting at 1 p.m. Motorists were lined through campus and turned near the Siebert Chapel through the Tarble Arena parking lot and down to the south parking lot, where volunteers loaded items into their cars, and residents were able to simply drive off.
Gordon Food Service donated the items for the distribution event — consisting of chicken wings; pork, either sloppy Joe or pork with pasta; a dairy box consisting of butter and cheese; and a produce box filled with vegetables — to the Kenosha County Food Bank, which held Wednesday’s event and works in partnership with Carthage College, Prime Industrial Contractors and Kenosha County. The food service company had a surplus of items after COVID-19 hit and restaurants and businesses they would normally serve closed down.
In materials given to motorists collecting food Wednesday, the group stated that they are “a new nonprofit working to improve an emergency food distribution system for over 2,000 households served monthly by a network of 7 food pantries.”
“We aim to establish a warehouse to keep Kenosha’s surplus food in Kenosha,” the Kenosha County Food Bank said in its handout to those served Wednesday. “As a dependable source of local food, we will also save pantries time and money, allowing them to attend more closely to their clients’ needs.”
For Amy Greil, UW-Extension community development educator, the turnout for Wednesday’s distribution was more than she could have asked for.
“I’m so relieved,” Greil said as volunteers packed a trunk close by full of food items Wednesday. “I thought we’d have a bunch of pallets left over.”
Concerning the partnership with Gordon Food Service, Greil called it a “win-win,” with the food that Gordon had in its possession still being able to be used instead of wasted.
“They’re super invested in the community,” Greil said.
Two more events
The Kenosha County Food Bank will be hosting two more free food distribution events. The next event will take place Saturday, June 27, from 8 a.m. to noon at the Kenosha County Center parking lot at highways 45 and 50 in Bristol.
The last scheduled food distribution event will take place Wednesday, July 1, from 1 to 5 p.m. at the former Chase Bank at 63rd Street and 23rd Avenue.
There will be no proof of income required, and food will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis.
To find out more information about the Kenosha County Food Bank, visit kenoshacountyfoodbank.org.
