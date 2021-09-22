WATCH NOW: Former marathoner Ken Burman remains active in the community

In his 18 years as a Hospice Alliance volunteer, Burman has transported equipment to or from patients, delivered paperwork to doctor offices for signatures and delivered birthday balloons to patients.

Some of his errands have involved picking up flowers from a local florist for patients who are veterans.

“I chose not to get into visiting patients because it’s too time consuming. I just fit the errands into my schedule,” he said.

“Ken always seems to be available and willing to help out whenever we call with a need. He very rarely turns down a request to help. He is also a very friendly and positive person, which makes him a pleasure to work with,” said Beth Dillon, Hospice Alliance volunteer coordinator.

These days

Although he no longer hits the trails in his running shoes, Burman finds ways to keep busy.

Reflecting on his running days, he says he enjoys looking through scrapbooks of his many races. "I enjoyed it when I did it. But that was then and this was now," he said.