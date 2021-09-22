WATCH NOW: Former marathoner Ken Burman remains active in the community

After a lifetime of running, Kenneth Burman is still on the run.
At 85, Burman no longer runs marathons and triathlons, he runs errands.
Before the COVID-19 pandemic restricted volunteer opportunities, Burman frequently accepted assignments to deliver flowers and medications to persons in hospice care.
Always on the run
Being active has been a leading theme in Ken's life.
Born in Illinois, Burman came to the Kenosha area as a child. He did a four-year hitch with the Air Force then worked for Chrysler as a machine tool technician. He retired in 1997.
He and Sandy, his wife of 46 years, enjoyed the outdoors, traveling to state parks and doing volunteer work at the Trempealeau National Wildlife Refuge and the Horicon Marsh.
His other athletic activities have included bicycling and swimming. A former member of the Kenosha Running Club, he ran 57 marathons. In 1992, he ran a 50-mile ultra-marathon on the Ice Age Trail in the Kettle Moraine region. He once ran a marathon in Italy at the suggestion of a friend who was participating in it.
His national marathon credits include races in Boston, Chicago and Memphis.
Swimming has also played a role in Burman's life. He was a lifeguard for Special Olympics events and participated in the New Year’s Day Polar Bear swim “about five or six times.”
Swimming brought Burman together with his second wife as well as his current wife, Barb.
After his wife Sandy died, Burman met Shirley Leiting when he was a lifeguard for the Kenosha Senior Center. She was participating in the swim program. They married in December 2005.
She died from cancer seven-and-a-half years later.
Continuing as a life guard for the Senior Center, Burman met Barb Ploetz. They have been married since 2014 and currently live in Pleasant Prairie.
Volunteer experience
Burman began as a volunteer for Aurora Kenosha Medical Center when Sandy became ill with cancer. "She was in an out of intensive care and I needed something to do," he said. She passed away in 2004.
During his 16-plus years as a volunteer at Aurora Medical Center, Burman serving as a “clinic ambassador,” helped with community and fundraising events. He also staffed the front desk, where he welcomed visitors and patients.
As a seasoned volunteer, he also helped orient and train new volunteers.
Among his duties was delivering wheelchairs to patients entering and exiting the facility. “I was a valet for surgery patients — I got to know a lot of people,” he said.
At Aurora he met Rita Hagen, executive director of Hospice Alliance, and began volunteering there in 2003.
In his 18 years as a Hospice Alliance volunteer, Burman has transported equipment to or from patients, delivered paperwork to doctor offices for signatures and delivered birthday balloons to patients.
Some of his errands have involved picking up flowers from a local florist for patients who are veterans.
“I chose not to get into visiting patients because it’s too time consuming. I just fit the errands into my schedule,” he said.
“Ken always seems to be available and willing to help out whenever we call with a need. He very rarely turns down a request to help. He is also a very friendly and positive person, which makes him a pleasure to work with,” said Beth Dillon, Hospice Alliance volunteer coordinator.
These days
Although he no longer hits the trails in his running shoes, Burman finds ways to keep busy.
Reflecting on his running days, he says he enjoys looking through scrapbooks of his many races. "I enjoyed it when I did it. But that was then and this was now," he said.
"Now" is a slower pace, but still filled with things to do, he says. Some days include doctor visits, like treatments for kidney cancer. “It’s not as bad as it sounds — every three months I get a treatment and a laser zaps it,” he said.
Other days he might pick up a volunteer assignment to take flowers to veterans on behalf of Hospice Alliance.
Asked what likes best about his life now Burman said, "I was just thinking about how good things are. As far as the cancer goes, I'm very, very fortunate. If I’m not satisfied with things, there’s something wrong with me."