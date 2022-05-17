WATCH NOW: Four Seasons Garden Club members plan annual plant sale at HarborMarket Saturday

As the weather heats up and the calendar moves toward Memorial Day weekend, residents are busy working in — and planning — their gardens.

Members of the Four Seasons Garden Club are offering some assistance on Saturday.

At this week’s HarborMarket — open 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Second Avenue and 56th Street — the Four Seasons Garden Club will host its Spring Plant Sale. Club members will be at the market with “hundreds of perennials, annuals and blubs grown by club members.”

“A wide selection of herbs and hardy perennials will be available at reasonable prices,” said club member Lynda Guy. “Plants have been grown in member gardens, and club members will be present to answer questions and offer plant advice. Proceeds support horticulture scholarships, land conservation and local beautification projects.”

In addition to selling items, the club members will also offer gardening tips and information about the club’s upcoming Secret Garden Walk, set for Saturday, July 9.

“The Secret Garden Walk will include six homes throughout Kenosha,” Guy said. “We are also including a bonus stop and introduction to Gateway’s Pike Creek Horticulture Center in association with student members of the Horticulture Club.”

The tour each summer features “the diverse worlds these talented and generous homeowners share with us,” said Guy, who helps coordinate the event each year.

Guy added that club members “look for outstanding gardens” to feature each summer.

Tickets are $8 in advance and $10 the day of the tour and are available at eight area florists and garden centers — Anton’s Greenhouse, 9140 Cooper Road in Pleasant Prairie; Sunnyside Florist, 3021 75th St.; Stein’s Garden & Home, 6300 Green Bay Road; Suburban Garden Center, 2704 30th Ave.; A Summer’s Garden Florist, 5617 Sixth Ave.; Milaeger’s in Sturtevant, 8717 Highway 11; Westosha Floral, 24200 75th St. in Paddock Lake; and Balmes Flowers, 4949 Grand Ave. in Gurnee, Ill.

Tickets can also be purchased at any homes on the day of the tour. Note: Children under age 12 are free (accompanied by an adult). For more information, go to 4seasonsgardenclub.org.

