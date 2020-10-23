WATCH NOW: Fox River nears flood stage, Lily Lake swells

The Fox River neared flood stage and Lily Lake swelled Friday after more than an inch of rain fell in a 24-hour period.

The National Weather Service issued a minor flood warning for the Fox River early Friday that predicted the river would crest at 11.5 feet by Saturday night.

The river rose from 6.5 feet to 8.6 feet between 6 a.m. Thursday and 11 a.m. By later in the day Friday, the crest was lowered to the action stage of under 11 feet.

Minor flood stage is 11 feet; moderate flood stage is 13 feet, and major flood stage is 14 feet. At 14 feet, there is widespread flooding of homes in Wheatland and Salem Lakes along Riverside Drive, Shorewood Drive, 101st Street and Shorewood Terrace.

Lily Lake, which has been experiencing high water levels for several years, again swelled onto lakefront properties Friday.

Residents there recently voted to spend up to an additional $45,000 on a project to divert water to Bassett Creek and ultimately the Fox River via an underground storm sewer. The project cost, initially estimated at roughly $150,000, came in higher than projected.

State Department of Natural Resources approval has been granted. The bid has since been awarded and the project is underway.