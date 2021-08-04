WATCH NOW: Frank and Wilson elementary schools begin 2021-2022 academic year

She said Daniel also asked questions about having to wear a mask and made sure his mother packed his sanitizing wipes.

A return to normal

Frank and Wilson elementary schools are considered extended-year rather than year-long schools by virtue of their alignment with the calendar year, unlike the rest of the district schools, noted Heather Connolly, principal at Frank.

Last fall both schools began their year in virtual format, moving to a hybrid approach in September, along with the rest of KUSD, Connolly said.

“There was a lot of change and movement between virtual and in-person learning. It started about 50-50 with more in-person by the end of the year,” Connolly said.

This year, all schools are returning to in-person learning, allowing parents the option for their students to continue studies online.

Connolly reported that five students have opted for virtual learning at Frank this year. Rhonda Lopez, principal at Wilson Elementary, 4520 33rd Ave., said that four families at her school have chosen to do so.

“Last year was very stressful, so much was on the run,” Connolly said. “This year we are looking forward to some of that normalcy on how we do school.”