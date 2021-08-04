WATCH NOW: Frank and Wilson elementary schools begin 2021-2022 academic year

After an entire school year that was not-quite normal, excitement was the word of the day Wednesday at Frank and Wilson Elementary schools as the doors were re-opened to some Kenosha Unified School District staff and students.
As in previous school years, the two extended-year elementary schools led the KUSD pack in starting the 2021-2022 academic year. The bulk of the district’s students return to classes on Wednesday, Sept. 1.
At Frank Elementary School, staff were all smiles as were most of the students as they lined up outside the school at 1816 57th St. before the start bell rang at 8:15 a.m. Wednesday.
Kids and parents chatted, preschool-age children ran about and a couple of fifth-grade girls ran across the playground to hug a fellow student entering the school grounds.
Jose Banuelos waited with his children, Yexeliz, who is entering third grade, and Ismael, who is entering second grade. Asked how long she had attended Frank, Yexeliz answered, “All my years.”
Banuelos said his kids had enjoyed summer vacation but were happy to be back at school. “Last year it was mostly virtual and they were very excited when they were getting ready today.”
Parent Angelica Valdiva said she asked her son, fifth-grader Daniel Valdiva, how he felt about going back to school this morning. “He told me, ‘I’m excited and a little scared because I haven’t seen my friends in a year,’” she said.
She said Daniel also asked questions about having to wear a mask and made sure his mother packed his sanitizing wipes.
A return to normal
Frank and Wilson elementary schools are considered extended-year rather than year-long schools by virtue of their alignment with the calendar year, unlike the rest of the district schools, noted Heather Connolly, principal at Frank.
Last fall both schools began their year in virtual format, moving to a hybrid approach in September, along with the rest of KUSD, Connolly said.
“There was a lot of change and movement between virtual and in-person learning. It started about 50-50 with more in-person by the end of the year,” Connolly said.
This year, all schools are returning to in-person learning, allowing parents the option for their students to continue studies online.
Connolly reported that five students have opted for virtual learning at Frank this year. Rhonda Lopez, principal at Wilson Elementary, 4520 33rd Ave., said that four families at her school have chosen to do so.
“Last year was very stressful, so much was on the run,” Connolly said. “This year we are looking forward to some of that normalcy on how we do school.”
Valdiva, who also has daughters in middle school, shared that the previous school year presented challenges and growth for her family. “Our kids had to become more self-reliant pretty quick, but even my son in fourth grade was doing PowerPoints by the end of the year,” she said.
In interviews earlier this week, both principals expressed their own excitement at the coming academic year.
“It’s exciting for the staff,” said Connolly. “Parents are also excited because summer can seem very long; they are looking forward to getting kids into a routine and a schedule.”
“Overwhelmingly the parents are very excited that kids are going back to school,” agreed Lopez.
She noted the excitement is shared by her staff as well. “I’ve never started a school year with such an excited group of people — after staff development meetings I couldn’t shoo them out!”
Normal school years have a start and a stop which wasn’t present last year, noted Connolly. “This year there is that is that energy that we missed last year.”
As teachers prepped for school in the past few weeks, Connolly said it was exciting to watch as they set up classrooms as they had in the year before the pandemic.
“The best moment is when (the students) come through the door,” Connolly said. “All of the training, planning and scheduling comes together and makes sense.”
“We’re excited and ready to go although, some are a little anxious about returning in person,” said Frank third grade teacher Casey Mullis, as her students lined up on Wednesday.