WATCH NOW: Frank Pisarik reflects on decades of service to Kiwanis, youth baseball

It was about the time that he became involved that plans for the current complex began to take shape, Pisarik said.

And through those efforts, he was able to see things develop basically right before his eyes.

“We were just starting to look at developing the ballpark here,” Pisarik said. “I was kind of in on the ground floor of getting the park started, although Santo Principe and Sam Peri were very instrumental in getting the park going. But then I got involved in it, too, and followed up from there.”

Monetary support for the program comes from the Kiwanis, who also helped fund the baseball complex. According to the league’s website, between 350-400 young people play summer baseball at Nash Park.

As he sat on a picnic bench before the ceremony in his honor, Pisarik also reflected a bit on all the young players who have come through the park through his tenure.

And he also said there’s a moment of pride when those youngsters grow into successful high school — or even beyond — baseball players.

“They’ve usually come up through Little League and then into our program in many cases,” Pisarik said. “We still have a very viable program. Anybody that wants to play can play.”