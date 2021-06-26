WATCH NOW: Frank Pisarik reflects on decades of service to Kiwanis, youth baseball

For many through the years, the efforts to keep the baseball complex at Nash Park at the top of its game has been a labor of love.
That certainly fits the bill for one longtime member, Frank Pisarik, who soon will head to Florida with his wife, Teri, to enjoy retirement.
But when that impending trip south happens, they certainly will take many years of memories with them.
Surrounded by the baseball fields, Pisarik was honored Thursday afternoon by the Kiwanis Club of Western Kenosha for his efforts, which for the past four decades have been at the helm of the program that has seen perhaps thousands of young baseball players through the years.
“I’m glad to see that the work I did here was appreciated,” he said. “I spent many hours, a lot of time on the program to make it to what it is today.”
Pisarik became involved with the program after his three sons moved from Little League into the Western Kiwanis Youth Baseball Program, which is run for 13- to 18-year-olds.
When Sam Perri was looking to leave the program a few years after Pisarik joined, he turned to Pisarik as his successor.
“I was interested in getting involved in running the program because of the background I got from kids in baseball,” Pisarik said. “That’s how I got started, and the (rest) is history.”
It was about the time that he became involved that plans for the current complex began to take shape, Pisarik said.
And through those efforts, he was able to see things develop basically right before his eyes.
“We were just starting to look at developing the ballpark here,” Pisarik said. “I was kind of in on the ground floor of getting the park started, although Santo Principe and Sam Peri were very instrumental in getting the park going. But then I got involved in it, too, and followed up from there.”
Monetary support for the program comes from the Kiwanis, who also helped fund the baseball complex. According to the league’s website, between 350-400 young people play summer baseball at Nash Park.
As he sat on a picnic bench before the ceremony in his honor, Pisarik also reflected a bit on all the young players who have come through the park through his tenure.
And he also said there’s a moment of pride when those youngsters grow into successful high school — or even beyond — baseball players.
“They’ve usually come up through Little League and then into our program in many cases,” Pisarik said. “We still have a very viable program. Anybody that wants to play can play.”
Pisarik grew up on a farm in Iowa and admitted then he didn’t know much about baseball until his sons started showing interest in the game.
“That’s kind of what stimulated my interest, and I just kind of followed them up into this program,” he said.
Deep roots here
Pisarik retired about 10 years ago as a veterinarian at Kenosha Animal Hospital, where he spent 40 of his 42 years in the profession. His first two years were spent in Watertown.
After he moved to Kenosha in 1971, Pisarik and his family relocated to nearby Somers before they returned to the city, and that’s where he and Tami have lived until they recently sold their home of 41 years with an impending move to Florida on the docket.
It’s hard to finally leave what has long been home, he said.
“There were so many things that we were involved with,” Pisarik said. “We just decided if we don’t (move) now, we never will.”
After a trip to Cooperstown, N.Y. to watch their grandson play in a baseball tournament, the next stop will be sunny Florida, which will happen in the next couple weeks.
And with that move, the Pisariks will take fond memories of their time in the city, not only with the Kiwanis and baseball, but everything in between.
“Kenosha has been a great place to be, to live, bring my kids up and raise them,” he said. “It afforded all kinds of different opportunities. Certainly, my business flourished in Kenosha. I was very involved with different groups during the years.