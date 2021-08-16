WATCH NOW: Franks Diner to be featured anew on Food Network this week

“It was a fun crew, really professional,” Ervin said.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, only a few guests — including Ervin’s parents, Dennis and Rose Ervin, and “my lovely wife and co-owner, Julie Rittmiller” — were allowed to be present during the filming.

Josh Fugate, and his sister, Ashley Fugate, did the cooking, along with Sandee Cornell, Ervin said.

On the menu was the diner’s Spiced Ham Sandwich (“You might know it as Spam,” Ervin said), and Chorizo Sweet Potato Hash.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“We also reviewed the Garbage Plate and homemade bread,” Ervin said. “We had to — they’re what we’re known for.”

The return visit came about, Ervin believes, because the show “wanted to tell the story that even with different owners, this Kenosha icon is still thriving and is keeping the legacy going.”

The ‘DDD’ bump

“Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives” is famous for giving a “Triple D Bump” to its featured eateries, whose owners report dramatically increased business after being on the show.

Ervin is happy to be busy, within reason.