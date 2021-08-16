WATCH NOW: Franks Diner to be featured anew on Food Network this week

A lot has changed since the Food Network’s “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives” show first visited Franks Diner in Downtown Kenosha.
At that time, in 2007, the diner had different owners and no one had heard of the terms “COVID-19” or “social distancing.”
Fast forward 14 years, and a lot hasn’t changed.
The historic diner — now owned and operated by Kevin Ervin and Julie Rittmiller — still serves heaping plates of comfort food, and it will again be featured on the hit show.
We sat down and chatted with Ervin about being a two-time “Triple D” location ahead of the new episode’s Friday night debut.
“It feels amazing,” Ervin said of being selected for a return visit. “When you think about the millions of places that they haven’t been to, and then to come to our little place TWICE! It’s an incredible feeling and really makes you know that what we do here is special. We’re honored.”
When “Triple D” first visited Franks during Season 1, spiky-haired host Guy Fieri dug into the diner’s signature Chorizo Garbage Plate and Twisted Diner Bread.
This time, Fieri wasn’t present (he doesn’t personally visit spots they’ve been to before). Instead, a small production crew visited Franks in May. Filming started at 7 a.m. and wrapped about 4 p.m.
“It was a fun crew, really professional,” Ervin said.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, only a few guests — including Ervin’s parents, Dennis and Rose Ervin, and “my lovely wife and co-owner, Julie Rittmiller” — were allowed to be present during the filming.
Josh Fugate, and his sister, Ashley Fugate, did the cooking, along with Sandee Cornell, Ervin said.
On the menu was the diner’s Spiced Ham Sandwich (“You might know it as Spam,” Ervin said), and Chorizo Sweet Potato Hash.
“We also reviewed the Garbage Plate and homemade bread,” Ervin said. “We had to — they’re what we’re known for.”
The return visit came about, Ervin believes, because the show “wanted to tell the story that even with different owners, this Kenosha icon is still thriving and is keeping the legacy going.”
The ‘DDD’ bump
“Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives” is famous for giving a “Triple D Bump” to its featured eateries, whose owners report dramatically increased business after being on the show.
Ervin is happy to be busy, within reason.
“There was a huge bump after the first episode,” he said. “We still get people who stop in and tell us they saw Franks on the show. They also say they saw me on the show, which is impossible. I wasn’t here when it was filmed.” (Ervin and Rittmiller bought Franks three years later, in 2010.)
As for a second bump? “People are waiting an hour to get in now!” Ervin said, laughing. “They won’t wait two hours.”
Ervin isn’t only a “Triple DDD” participant, he’s also a fan of the show.
“I watch it all of the time,” he said. “It’s great for inspiration. I like episodes that feature places within a day’s driving of here that I can check out. My wife, Julie, has a ‘DDD’ app on her phone, and whenever we do road trips, we hit Triple D Nation spots.”
Business at Franks is “pretty much back to normal” after coping with COVID-19 restrictions in 2020.
“We had to make some changes, like accepting credit cards for the first time and streamlining our take-out business,” he said.
He expects Franks to continue to thrive due to the venue’s “great, unique atmosphere and sassy, funny staff. Most important is our great scratch-made food.”
Finally, we asked Ervin about the “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives” moniker: We know Franks is a diner and is not a drive-in, but is it also a “dive”?
“Oh yeah!” he said. “We are definitely a dive. A hole in the wall, if you will.”