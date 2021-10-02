WATCH NOW: Free community resource fair offers variety of opportunities for the public

Tulsi Becker, a nursing instructor at Gateway, said the wide variety of resources and connections available at the event were fantastic.

“This is just a great community outreach to offer,” Becker said.

Joe Hamlett with the Kenosha County Aging & Disability Resource Center said they were glad to be meeting people in-person again after the difficulties during the worst of the pandemic.

“It’s always helpful for people coming in for information and materials,” Hamlett said.

Nicole Leipski, with University of Wisconsin-Extension, had a similar sentiment.

“It’s great to finally get out and connect with people in person,” Leipski said. “It’s the beauty of connecting all these agencies together for the benefit of the community.”

Nes Ismaili, also with UW-Extension, said the event also offered a chance for community organizations to connect with each other.

“I have a bunch of cards in my bag already,” Ismaili said, laughing.