WATCH NOW: Free community resource fair offers variety of opportunities for the public

A free community resource fair Saturday featured more than 20 vendors and organizations providing information on topics ranging from energy assistance, nutrition education and health insurance.
United Migrant Opportunity Services, a Wisconsin-based non-profit advocacy organization, has hosted the event for more than five years. The event was held at Redeemer Parkside Church, 2620 14th Place.
Molly Calderon, with UMOS as a Wisconsin Home Energy Assistance Program supervisor, said the purpose of the event was to connect community members in need with service providers.
“We strive to provide a friendly, safe, judgment-free environment where clients can come to receive information and services while maintaining discretion and their dignity,” Calderon said.
UMOS, which provides energy and weatherization assistance programs, offered applications to residents who attended a budgeting class at the event. The programs help with heating, electric and energy costs for struggling households.
“We offer screening for clients with furnace issues, facing disconnection of utility services and needing some help paying their utility bills,” Calderon said.
Other organizations present at the event included Gateway Technical College, which provided free basic health screenings, as well as resources on children’s health, stress management and nutrition.
Tulsi Becker, a nursing instructor at Gateway, said the wide variety of resources and connections available at the event were fantastic.
“This is just a great community outreach to offer,” Becker said.
Joe Hamlett with the Kenosha County Aging & Disability Resource Center said they were glad to be meeting people in-person again after the difficulties during the worst of the pandemic.
“It’s always helpful for people coming in for information and materials,” Hamlett said.
Nicole Leipski, with University of Wisconsin-Extension, had a similar sentiment.
“It’s great to finally get out and connect with people in person,” Leipski said. “It’s the beauty of connecting all these agencies together for the benefit of the community.”
Nes Ismaili, also with UW-Extension, said the event also offered a chance for community organizations to connect with each other.
“I have a bunch of cards in my bag already,” Ismaili said, laughing.
Other organizations at the event included the Shalom Center, United Way of Kenosha County, Boys and Girls Club of Kenosha, Kenosha Public Library System, Women and Children’s Horizons, the Kenosha Police Department, Kenosha Human Development Services, First Student, Employment Service Connection, Racine-Kenosha Community Action and Familia Dental.
More information on UMOS and its energy assistance program can be found at https://www.umos.org, or by calling 414-389-6000.