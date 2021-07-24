WATCH NOW: Free community seminar raises awareness of 'stranger danger,' teaches families basic online, personal safety techniques

“We wanted the parents to be involved, so they can continuously go through this at home,” Smith said. “We’re trying to empower people so you know your kids are safe, even when they’re not necessarily in your vision. Basic hand-to-hand combat situations may happen.”

The bottom line, Smith said, is kids are growing up in a much different, and oftentimes more dangerous, time than previous generations.

“Back then, it wasn’t so accessible to basically get into your living room,” she said. “Now it’s so easy. We want to make sure kids have the tools to think smart when they’re online, to think smart when they’re in the public, not buried in their phones with headsets on and not hearing what’s going on around them.

“Situational awareness is huge, and if you do get yourself into a situation, (you need) to know who to go talk to and who to go to,” she said.

More to come

The event Saturday was the first geared toward kids and their parents, Smith said, but there are plans for more in the future.

Representatives from the Kenosha, Mount Pleasant and Racine police departments also were on hand, including “Iris,” an electronic detection K9 and her handler, Detective Pete Deates of the Kenosha Police Department.