WATCH NOW: Free community seminar raises awareness of 'stranger danger,' teaches families basic online, personal safety techniques

Long gone are the carefree days when parents could be assured their children were safe even when they didn’t have them in their sights.
That’s the reality of the social media age.
But how to deal with the dangers children now face and learning tools to combat strangers and other 2021 concerns drew parents and their kids to a free “Stranger Danger” seminar Saturday at Olympus Fitness, 4211 Green Bay Road.
Dennis Zawilla and Dawn Smith, co-instructors for On-Point Training in Kenosha, ran participants through some of the basics on how to stay safe in a number of situations and scenarios.
The event Saturday came together quickly, Smith said, when they realized an event geared toward children, both younger and older, was not only possible, but necessary.
“We’re teaching parents the dangers of grooming, child trafficking and just trafficking in general,” Smith said. “There are internet dangers, the dangers of social media. For the younger kids, we’re doing mini clinics of teaching them how to get away from a stranger. For the older kids, we’re actually going to teach them how to physically get away from a bear hug, things like that.”
Smith said there are many everyday things people do that are taken for granted, but could lead to a dangerous situation.
Stickers on the back of a car that indicate how many people are in the family or where their child goes to school could be just the piece of information a person with bad intentions could use, she said.
“It’s not things people think of because it’s cute, it’s family, it’s wholesome” Smith said. “(The thought often is), ‘It could never happen to me,’ but it happens.”
Must be hyper-aware
Smith said she was a victim of grooming as a teenager, which led her to try and help others.
“It’s very important to me that people are hyper aware,” she said. “I grew up in a very nice, mid-class home. But it was the days of AOL, and those chatrooms were free and clear. They were like a groomer’s dream. Now we have so much more social media. It just brings them into your living room. We want to keep our kids safe.”
If the participants left Saturday with nothing else but some tools to physically get away from a bad situation, at least now they’ll have that ability, Smith said, especially when a parent or other trusted adult isn’t nearby.
At one point during a session with older children and their parents, Zawilla and Smith demonstrated just that, how to break free from a grip and how to remove someone who had applied a “choke” hold.
“We wanted the parents to be involved, so they can continuously go through this at home,” Smith said. “We’re trying to empower people so you know your kids are safe, even when they’re not necessarily in your vision. Basic hand-to-hand combat situations may happen.”
The bottom line, Smith said, is kids are growing up in a much different, and oftentimes more dangerous, time than previous generations.
“Back then, it wasn’t so accessible to basically get into your living room,” she said. “Now it’s so easy. We want to make sure kids have the tools to think smart when they’re online, to think smart when they’re in the public, not buried in their phones with headsets on and not hearing what’s going on around them.
“Situational awareness is huge, and if you do get yourself into a situation, (you need) to know who to go talk to and who to go to,” she said.
More to come
The event Saturday was the first geared toward kids and their parents, Smith said, but there are plans for more in the future.
Representatives from the Kenosha, Mount Pleasant and Racine police departments also were on hand, including “Iris,” an electronic detection K9 and her handler, Detective Pete Deates of the Kenosha Police Department.
Those partnerships with local law enforcement are crucial, Smith said.
“Kenosha is huge, I don’t think people realize that,” she said. “We wanted to partner with (the police) because they are our friends. They are here to look out for our community as much as we are. They can’t always be there, so we sometimes have to defend themselves. We want to make sure everyone gets home to their loved ones, first and foremost. These are the tools we can have to help them do that.”
More information can be found at www.onpointtrainingllc.com.