WATCH NOW: Free mini art library coming to Union Park this spring courtesy of Lemon Street Gallery

A mini outdoor gallery kiosk, where locals can drop off and pick up free miniature art pieces, is coming to Union Park this spring.

The Kenosha Parks Commission voted unanimously Monday evening to approve the effort from Lemon Street Gallery & ArtSpace, Inc.

The local organization hopes to install the Little Free Gallery on the northeast corner of the park, 4500 Seventh Ave., in April when the ground thaws.

“We have little tiny pieces of art that people can exchange for their own pieces of art,” said Beth Dary, president of the Lemon Street. “It’s an ever-evolving exhibit, and it’s just really fun.”

Dary was inspired to create the Little Free Gallery after reading about a similar effort in Seattle published in The Washington Post during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We just ran with that idea, thinking that it’s something that our Union Park arts district really needed to be part of,” Dary said. “Being Lemon Street Gallery, we have a lot of local artists excited about it. It’s very, very similar to the Little Free Libraries you see.”

Already operating indoors

The free gallery has been located inside the Lemon Street Gallery, 4601 Sheridan Road, for about a year. Anyone can participate in it. It’s the first such gallery in Kenosha.

Dary said most of the pieces and sculptures are 3 inches-by-3 inches or less. They can be 2- or 3-dimensional.

“They’re pretty tiny, but they’re free, and it’s a great way to share work,” Dary said. “Everybody deserves a little art in their lives.”

A Little Free Library already exists on the southeast corner of Union Park. Area residents and joggers have been using the library, also maintained by Lemon Street, for over a decade.

Dary said the library has been a success and requires weekly book refills.

“It gets a lot of traffic,” she said. “We hope people respect the art enough to not vandalize it. The free library has done outstandingly well. The one here at the park has never had a problem with (vandalism).”

The organization has also added colorful ceramic planters at the park.

“This park gets so many people walking through it, and this Little Free Gallery is a natural progression to beautifying it,” Dary said.

Ald. Jan Michalski, a member of the Parks Commission, said Lemon Street is “thinking outside the box” with this latest effort.

Michalski said he hopes the gallery is a success but doesn’t know how many artists will drop off art pieces, which could come in the form of paintings, sculptures and decorated stones.

“This is something definitely worth trying out,” Michalski said. “The only guarantee of failure is not to try.”

Events get approval

The Parks Commission on Monday also unanimously gave the green light for a handful of high-profile outdoor summer events.

Commissioners approved a request from Kenosha Classic Street Machine for the use of Baker Park, 835 65th St., on June 19 for a Father’s Day Car Show.

The commission also approved a request from the city for the use of Lincoln Park, 6900 18th Ave., on Sept. 24 for the Time to Fly Kite Fest.

“Everybody who wants a kite will get a kite,” Michalski said.

The annual event often includes games, free food and giveaways for children.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.