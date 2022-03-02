WATCH NOW: Free mini art library coming to Union Park this spring courtesy of Lemon Street Gallery

Dary was inspired to create the Little Free Gallery after reading about a similar effort in Seattle published in The Washington Post during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We just ran with that idea, thinking that it’s something that our Union Park arts district really needed to be part of,” Dary said. “Being Lemon Street Gallery, we have a lot of local artists excited about it. It’s very, very similar to the Little Free Libraries you see.”
“It gets a lot of traffic,” she said. “We hope people respect the art enough to not vandalize it. The free library has done outstandingly well. The one here at the park has never had a problem with (vandalism).”
The organization has also added colorful ceramic planters at the park.
“This park gets so many people walking through it, and this Little Free Gallery is a natural progression to beautifying it,” Dary said.
Ald. Jan Michalski, a member of the Parks Commission, said Lemon Street is “thinking outside the box” with this latest effort.
Michalski said he hopes the gallery is a success but doesn’t know how many artists will drop off art pieces, which could come in the form of paintings, sculptures and decorated stones.
“This is something definitely worth trying out,” Michalski said. “The only guarantee of failure is not to try.”
Events get approval
The Parks Commission on Monday also unanimously gave the green light for a handful of high-profile outdoor summer events.
Commissioners approved a request from Kenosha Classic Street Machine for the use of Baker Park, 835 65th St., on June 19 for a Father’s Day Car Show.
The commission also approved a request from the city for the use of Lincoln Park, 6900 18th Ave., on Sept. 24 for the Time to Fly Kite Fest.
“Everybody who wants a kite will get a kite,” Michalski said.
The annual event often includes games, free food and giveaways for children.
WATCH NOW and IN PHOTOS: They have the moves — Bradford High School dance
The owners of a 112-acre farm in western Racine County have sold the property to a developer who hopes to showcase the natural beauty of the Village of Rochester in a new residential development for 38 homes.
This mini outdoor gallery kiosk, where locals can drop off and pick up free miniature art pieces, is coming to Union Park, 4500 Seventh Ave., this spring. The Kenosha Parks Commission voted unanimously Monday evening to approve the effort from Lemon Street Gallery & ArtSpace, Inc.