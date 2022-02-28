WATCH NOW: Freezin for a Reason: Volunteers camp out in the Wisconsin winter to spotlight food insecurity and homelessness

Four slept outdoors Sunday night to bring attention to food insecurity and homelessness in Kenosha as part of the 2022 Freezin’ for a Reason at Grace Lutheran Church.

“It’s always humbling during Wisconsin winters to think people are sleeping outside,” said Rev. Jonathan Barker. “That’s always important for people to remember.”

Barker, Brandi Ferree, Sean Krajacic and Justin Blake, who learned about the event over Facebook and joined the trio as a surprise, set up in front of the church, 2006 60th St., around 2 p.m. on Sunday.

The event, which continued until 9 p.m. Monday, encouraged residents to drop off food and cash donations. By Monday morning, residents had donated more than $18,000 and two pallets worth of food, roughly 1,200 pounds.

“I’m floored by all the people that have come by bringing food, I’m floored by all the people that have donated financially to support this,” Barker said. “My heart just really is warmed by the people of Kenosha.

Barker said they hoped to raise $82,000 to fund repairs to the church’s parking lot and 10,000 pounds of food for their food pantry program.

Ferree, who’s a regular volunteer with Grace Lutheran, said that the monetary and food donations were both important. With the parking lot in severe disrepair, it was beginning to hamper both church and pantry activity.

“My motivation is basically to make sure the community is aware of the need in Kenosha,” Ferree said. “These donations will make sure we can keep providing for our neighbors.”

Last year, the Grace Welcome Center Food Pantry gave out nearly 300,000 pounds of food to 6,835 families, serving more than 14,000 adults and 8,600 children. Barker said they serve on average 135 families a week.

“It’s a uniquely difficult human experience not knowing where you’re going to eat,” Barker said.

Grown during pandemic

Barker said that at the start of the pandemic, they only intended to serve a maximum of 40 families. But as the community need continued to grow, he said they rose to match it.

Barker shared several stories he heard during the pandemic as people struggled with lost work, illness, and death.

One resident lost both his uncle and mother to COVID, Barker said, and was at a loss for what to do.

“He calls me in tears,” Barker said. “At least we were able to say, ‘We can get you food here.’”

Barker said he was shocked by, “just the volume of the what started as a little food pantry at the start of the pandemic.”

“If you had told us these numbers we would have laughed you out of the room,” Barker said.

Joined in the effort

Blake, also a regular Grace Lutheran volunteer, joined the event to offer the same support he says he received from Barker when he first came to Kenosha.

“When Justice for Jacob Blake first landed, it was basically housed over here (in Grace Lutheran),” Blake said. “So with them opening their hearts and minds trying to help my nephew, it was just a natural progression that we would turn around and reciprocate.”

Although the event concluded Monday, food donations can still be made every Monday and Tuesday from 9 a.m. to noon. Monetary donations can also be made online at gracewelcomecenter.org.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0