WATCH NOW: Froedtert South announces mandatory COVID vaccinations for staff

Although Froedtert South is affiliated with Froedtert in Wauwatosa and the Medical College of Wisconsin, "the decision to mandate the vaccinations was an individual (Froedtert South) decision," Schmidt said.

Anticipating COVID conditions

Choosing to enact mandatory vaccinations at this time also takes into account the current climate of COVID infections, noted Schmidt.

At its previous peak for COVID-related hospitalizations last year, Froedtert South hit 50 patients. This spring, as vaccination rates rose, this number went down to zero for almost two weeks, Schmidt said.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“We thought maybe (COVID) was in the rear-view mirror now.”

More recently, however, other parts of the country have experienced surges in COVID cases. While this has not been the case in Wisconsin, it is time to be prepared, noted Schmidt.

"All we can do is assume that with the delta variant being so contagious it’s going to hit Wisconsin sooner or later in a wave like we’ve had in the past," he said.

Should another surge emerge as a result of the delta variant, the hospital would be able to care for 90 to 100 patients, noted Susan Ventura, Froedtert South executive vice president.