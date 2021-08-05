WATCH NOW: Froedtert South announces mandatory COVID vaccinations for staff

Area hospital systems announced this week mandatory vaccinations for all staff.
On Thursday morning, Froedtert South announced it will requiring staff be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by Nov. 1. Froedtert South manages Froedtert Kenosha and Froedtert Pleasant Prairie hospitals.
Advocate Aurora Health announced Wednesday that its staff at its hospitals in Wisconsin, including Aurora Kenosha Medical Center, and Illinois be fully vaccinated by Oct. 15.
For Froedtert South, the mandate was made to protect patient safety and maximize hospital capacity and efficiency in the event of another COVID surge, according to Ric Schmidt, CEO and president of Froedtert South, in an interview prior to the announcement.
"This is a decision that has been under consideration for a long time," he said.
The mandate falls in line with other major Wisconsin healthcare agencies that this week announced mandatory vaccinations for staff.
Several health care systems in Wisconsin are already requiring vaccinations for their employees, including: SSM Health; UW Health; the Mayo Clinic Health System; Ascension Wisconsin (which includes Ascension All Saints Hospital in Racine); Children’s Wisconsin hospital; Froedtert Hospital in Wauwatosa; and the Medical College of Wisconsin.
Although Froedtert South is affiliated with Froedtert in Wauwatosa and the Medical College of Wisconsin, "the decision to mandate the vaccinations was an individual (Froedtert South) decision," Schmidt said.
Anticipating COVID conditions
Choosing to enact mandatory vaccinations at this time also takes into account the current climate of COVID infections, noted Schmidt.
At its previous peak for COVID-related hospitalizations last year, Froedtert South hit 50 patients. This spring, as vaccination rates rose, this number went down to zero for almost two weeks, Schmidt said.
“We thought maybe (COVID) was in the rear-view mirror now.”
More recently, however, other parts of the country have experienced surges in COVID cases. While this has not been the case in Wisconsin, it is time to be prepared, noted Schmidt.
"All we can do is assume that with the delta variant being so contagious it’s going to hit Wisconsin sooner or later in a wave like we’ve had in the past," he said.
Should another surge emerge as a result of the delta variant, the hospital would be able to care for 90 to 100 patients, noted Susan Ventura, Froedtert South executive vice president.
“With all of that we’ve made the decision that we really need to mandate the vaccinations for all employees," added Schmidt.
Currently approximately 55 percent of Froedtert South's 2200-member staff has been fully vaccinated against COVID-19. The mandate means that another 1,000 will need to receive vaccinations between now and the Nov. 1 deadline.
Deadline logistics
The final Nov. 1 deadline was set to accommodate logistics of the two-dose Pfizer shot that will be offered employees, Schmidt explained.
The deadline for the first of the two is Sept. 20, they'll get the second three weeks later and then need to wait two weeks after that for it to be effective, added Ventura.
Some "minor" exceptions, such as pregnancy or religious exemptions will be considered, Schmidt said.
Employees declining to be vaccinated will not be scheduled for work in the Froedtert South hospitals or clinics.
A rigorous schedule of COVID testing will be in place for those not currently vaccinated between now and the Nov. 1 deadline.
Employees and community members wanting information about how to get a vaccination through Froedtert South are advised to call, 262-671-SHOT (7468).