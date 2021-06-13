WATCH NOW: From Pops to pups: The week ahead: Summer events continue to heat up

I’ve been doing something the past few weeks I thought I’d never do again: Filling in dates on my wall calendar with phrases like “concert at 7 p.m.,” “baseball game at 6:05 p.m.,” “brass band at Biergarten” and “give Seamus his tick medication.”
That last one is specific to our household and our greyhound, but I suspect (hope!) many of you are doing the same thing.
After a summer in 2020 with precious few events to attend, we’re suddenly having to make hard choices because there are so many fun things popping up all at once.
Here’s a sneak peek at events coming this week:
Today
Our own Haley Klinkhammer, who’s been performing since she was a high school student recording YouTube videos from home, is playing from 3 to 6 p.m. in the Biergarten at Petrifying Springs Park.
She is described as “a believer in the power of music and its ability to speak to people in a way that words alone cannot, bringing us together through our own stories.” The Biergarten is located at the south entrance of the park, 5555 Seventh St. in Somers. Admission is free. It opens at noon on weekends. For details, check the Biergarten’s Facebook page for the latest updates.
Monday
Haven’t been to Simmons Field yet this summer? The Kenosha Kingfish are hosting a home game at 6:05 p.m. Monday against the mighty Kalamazoo Growlers. Bonus: There’s a piggy bank giveaway to everyone, and hot dogs will be specially wrapped, with a chance for lucky fans to win some cash. Hot dog!
Another bonus: The team’s Tuesday home game, also at 6:05 p.m., is this summer’s Bark in the Park. That means your canine pal is welcome to join you for some baseball action. The giveaway on Tuesday is, fittingly, a Kingfish dog bandana. To purchase tickets, call 262-653-0900, log on at kingfishbaseball.com or go to the ticket office at Simmons Field.
Tuesday
The Kenosha Public Library System is hosting a lot of cool outdoor programs this summer. On Tuesday, the “Explore Kenosha Parks” series starts with a program in Lincoln Park.
The free program will feature a new pop-up StoryWalk, a play path, scavenger hunt and a craft-to-go (to be given out to the first 60 children). 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the park’s flower garden, located next to the Oribiletti Center, 6900 18th Ave. Admission is free. The next “Explore Kenosha Parks” program is July 13 in Washington Park.
Wednesday
Strike up the band! The Kenosha Pops Concert Band, that is. For the first time since August of 2019, the city’s band will be performing on the Sesquicentennial Band Shell in Pennoyer Park.
“We’ll be playing a lot of old favorites and other pieces,” said Craig Gall, the band’s musical director. Gall is starting his 18th season as the band’s conductor and his 29th year overall with the Pops.
He’ll be joined on stage by Assistant Conductor Frank Germinaro, who has been involved with the Pops — as a musician and then a conductor — for more than 50 years.
They are planning for a normal summer season “or as normal as we can make it,” Gall said.
Instead of the weekly concert themes the band is known for, the group will be performing “a weekly Concert in the Park, which is a great American tradition,” Gall said. “We’ll play plenty of marches and familiar concert band tunes.”
The band’s 2020 season was canceled due to the coronavirus and the danger of large gatherings, and this year’s concerts will look a bit different: It’s a smaller group on the stage (to allow for social distancing), the weekly trivia contest is gone (to minimize contact with audience members) and, for now at least, no concessions will be available. Concerts are 7 p.m. Wednesdays in the park, June 16 through Aug. 4. Audience members should bring lawn chairs or blankets. Park benches are also provided at the band shell. Admission is free.
Thursday
Head out to Waterford in Racine County for a free concert along the banks of the Fox River. From 6:30 to 9 p.m. every other Thursday, Waterford River Rhythms concerts take place in Village Hall Park, 123 N. River St.
This week’s concert features Damon Fowler, playing blues music. (Though, how could anyone be feeling blue when listening to music outside on a beautiful summer night in Wisconsin?)
Since 2007, the free concerts have become a summer staple in this area. The Cotton Exchange is the food vendor for all shows; Racine Brewing Co. sells craft beer. On-street parking is available around the concert site. There is also a municipal parking lot next to the old fire/police building (a short walk across the bridge). Concerts are every other week through Aug. 26. Admission is free. Audience members should bring lawn chairs, blankets and whatever food you like to eat while listening to music. For more information, go to waterfordriverrhythms.org.
Friday
You have to applaud the folks at Hawthorn Hollow Nature Sanctuary & Arboretum. In 2020, when everything around them was being canceled, they tried to push on with a concert season.
Sadly, COVID-19 struck hard, and the concert series was eventually scrapped after one performance.
This summer, however, the Pike River Benefit Concert Series is back.
The first show features local favorite Indigo Canyon. The group, made up of Michelle Warnecke and Todd Steffenhagen, also performed a Pike River concert in 2019. (That show, concert organizers said, “is widely considered one of the best ever.”) The concert starts at 6 p.m. in the Hawthorn Hollow Amphitheater, located on the venue’s grounds at 880 Green Bay Road. Tickets are $10 and are available at the door. Food and beverages will be available for purchase. All proceeds go toward Hawthorn Hollow’s educational programming. Up next: the jam rock band Cactii on July 16. Log on at Hawthornhollow.org for more information.
Saturday
The Babies on the Farm Festival at Jerry Smith Pumpkin Farm continues its two-weekend run June 19-20 (it’s also open today).
The popular event, usually populated by adorable baby sheep, pigs, goats and the like, has an exotic theme this summer. Visitors will be able to see (and feed, if they like) such animals as a baby alpaca, a miniature zebu calf, an Asian antelope and a kangaroo.
Other attractions include a bounce pillow, wagon rides and a marketplace with food and local vendors. Visitors who purchase a feed cup and bottle will be able to feed the baby antelope, goats and calves. The festival is open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, June 19-20 (plus today, June 13) at the farm, 7150 18th St. in Somers. Tickets are $10 per person, available online or at the gate. Children age 2 and younger are admitted free of charge. For more information, go to the Jerry Smith Pumpkin Farm page on Facebook.
That should get you started on another week of summertime fun. And if you want to mock me for still having an actual, physical calendar on my kitchen wall with actual notes written on it, instead of storing everything in “the cloud,” be my guest. However you organize your summer, just make sure to get outside and enjoy it. Cheers!
IN PHOTOS: The Kenosha Kingfish host the Rockford Rivets at Simmons Field
Kenosha Kingfish 1
Kenosha Kingfish 2
Kenosha Kingfish 3
Kenosha Kingfish 4
Kenosha Kingfish 5
Kenosha Kingfish 6
Kenosha Kingfish 7
Kenosha Kingfish 8
Kenosha Kingfish 9
Kenosha Kingfish 10
Kenosha Kingfish 11
Kenosha Kingfish 12
Kenosha Kingfish 13
Kenosha Kingfish 14
Kenosha Kingfish 15
Kenosha Kingfish 16
Have a comment? Email Liz at esnyder@kenoshanews.com, or call her at 262-656-6271.