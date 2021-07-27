WATCH NOW: Fundraising underway for proposed outdoor classroom proposed and designed by Mahone Middle School students

An outdoor classroom pavilion for Mahone Middle School, originally proposed and designed by students, has school officials looking forward to the learning benefits it could bring.

Steve Germain, Mahone assistant principal, said the initial catalyst for the pavilion plan came from Calvin Dombkowski, a seventh-grader in the school’s Eco-Club.

“He actually created a little model out of Popsicle sticks,” Germain said.

Pamela Dombkowski, Calvin’s mother and a teacher at Mahone, said Calvin got the idea for an outdoor classroom space during the pandemic, as it offered a COVID-safe learning environment without the need for masks.

“It was hard this year with COVID and having to wear a mask,” Calvin said, “so we just wanted to make a little safe haven where we could take it off and still learn and have fun in the classroom together.”

After Calvin presented the idea to the Mahone Student Council, more and more students began to get involved with the project, according to Jamian Knuth, who teaches sixth grade science at the school.

Germain said the pavilion, which is similar in concept and design to one built at Bullen Middle School several years ago, would allow teachers to have more hands-on lessons to engage students.