WATCH NOW: Fundraising underway for proposed outdoor classroom proposed and designed by Mahone Middle School students

An outdoor classroom pavilion for Mahone Middle School, originally proposed and designed by students, has school officials looking forward to the learning benefits it could bring.
Steve Germain, Mahone assistant principal, said the initial catalyst for the pavilion plan came from Calvin Dombkowski, a seventh-grader in the school’s Eco-Club.
“He actually created a little model out of Popsicle sticks,” Germain said.
Pamela Dombkowski, Calvin’s mother and a teacher at Mahone, said Calvin got the idea for an outdoor classroom space during the pandemic, as it offered a COVID-safe learning environment without the need for masks.
“It was hard this year with COVID and having to wear a mask,” Calvin said, “so we just wanted to make a little safe haven where we could take it off and still learn and have fun in the classroom together.”
After Calvin presented the idea to the Mahone Student Council, more and more students began to get involved with the project, according to Jamian Knuth, who teaches sixth grade science at the school.
Germain said the pavilion, which is similar in concept and design to one built at Bullen Middle School several years ago, would allow teachers to have more hands-on lessons to engage students.
“To be able to have additional space to have a different environment for learning is great for kids,” Germain said, “We’re excited for it.”
Knuth shared in that excitement, brainstorming the various learning opportunities an outdoor classroom could bring, especially with its natural setting and easy access to the nearby pond.
“That’s like a springboard,” Knuth said, “I have so many ideas.”
“It was a groundswell,” Knuth said, “A lot of it was students seeing access to the outside as so appealing.”
Calvin, who is helping raise money for the pavilion, said the process has been difficult but rewarding. “It just had this crazy idea, and it got made,” Calvin said, “It’s been rough journey, but we will get through this.”
So far, the students and the school have raised around $3,000. Germain said they had to adapt their fundraising methods during the pandemic, moving mostly online to be pandemic safe.
“That was the challenge of fundraising this year,” Germain said, “Everything had to be virtual.”
The full cost of the pavilion is over $60,000, and the school is still looking into additional grants and sponsors.
Although there’s still work to do, Germain said the students have already learned important life lessons from the process.
“It’s empowering for student to know they can get things done,” Germain said.
