WATCH NOW: Garage fire reported on 60th Street and 12th Avenue

What appeared to be a garage fire temporarily closed portions of 60th Street near Downtown Kenosha Monday afternoon.

The Kenosha Fire Department extinguished the fire in less than 15 minutes after it was reported at about 1:30 p.m.

Kenosha police temporarily closed 60th Street between 10th and 14th avenues The Kenosha Fire Department was not immediately available for comment.

Residents of an apartment complex at 6017 12th Ave. said the fire started in the garage area and may have spread to a nearby camper on the property.

Resident Sherry Sentieri said she climbed out a window because she couldn’t exit through a rear door facing the fire. She lives in the back of the complex.

“I heard my next door (neighbor) screaming,” Sentieri said, adding, “She told me there was a fire. ... I was scared. I was like ‘Oh, (expletive).”

Resident Barbara Andersen said she pounded on neighbor’s doors to alert them about the situation.

“I’ve never been in a fire before,” she said.

This is a developing story. More information will be posted as it becomes available.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.