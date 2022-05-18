WATCH NOW: Gateway graduation draws hundreds at UW-Parkside

SOMERS — Hundreds turned out for an especially meaningful Gateway Technical College graduation ceremony Tuesday night.

The college’s School of Business and Transportation and School of Manufacturing, Engineering and Information Technology ceremony was held at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside’s Alfred and Bernice De Simone Arena.

“My fellow graduates, family, friends, Gateway faculty, staff and board members. I am so incredibly honored to be standing here in front of you all,” said student Megan Bahr in her speech before the crowd. “I feel like I’m in a room full of All Stars, champions.”

Gateway graduation draws hundreds at UW-Parkside Student Megan Bahr spoke during the Gateway Technical College graduation ceremony Tuesday night.

The Racine woman who earned a degree in professional communication added, “the graduates in the room completed their degree during a worldwide pandemic.”

“Let that sink in,” Bahr said.

“I know it’s hard for many in this room thinking back to one year ago, two years ago. But for a moment, join me in some reflection. Receiving a college degree is already incredibly hard enough. But you completed a good majority of your degree during a pandemic, and all of the hundreds of issues that came with that. If someone hasn’t told you their proud of you, yet. I’ll do it right now and I’ll do it again after the ceremony if you’d like. I am proud of you. Every single one of you.”

Michelle Gerdes, senior service manager of We Energies, provided the commencement address. Gerdes began her career at the company as a gas and electric designer apprentice shortly after finishing her associate of science degree in Electric Engineering Technology at Gateway in 2014.

In 2017, she spoke in the nation’s capital as a panelist for a United States Senate discussion on career and technical education impact on infrastructure careers.

She encouraged students to develop good habits that will help them to succeed in the careers. She also said complacency is a dangerous path.

“Your brain knows the difference between new habits and old habits. It doesn’t recognize the difference between good habits and bad habits. If you do carefully manage your habits you can become a slave to them. The good news is that good habits, habits built with intention, can propel you to the outcomes you desire,” she said.

Gateway graduation draws hundreds at UW-Parkside Michelle Gerdes, senior service manager of We Energies, provided the commencement address.

Gerdes offered the class of 2022 a challenge.

“This week, sometime when you have a quiet moment, reflect on one habit you would like to change, just one habit you want to focus on changing,” Gerdes said. “Intentionally make it a part of your every day, practice it, intentionally practice it, until the new habit you want is comfortable and automatic.”

Especially emotional

Gateway President and CEO Bryan Albrecht said Tuesday’s ceremony was especially emotional for him. Albrecht is retiring later this year.

“I just need to take this all in for just a moment,” Albrecht said. “I did not think I would have missed an in-person commencement ceremony as much as I did when I saw our graduates walk in this evening. This is such an important celebration and just want you all to know that we are so deeply proud of you.”

Lee Colony, manager of communications and media relations, said 170 attended Monday’s ceremony for the two schools in the college.

The graduation ceremony for the School of Health and School of Protective and Human Services was held Wednesday evening.

The two ceremonies will recognize 1,252 prospective candidates for graduation from summer 2021, fall 2021, spring 2022 and summer 2022 semesters. A combined 353 students will participate in this week’s two ceremonies.

