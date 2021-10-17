WATCH NOW: Gateway trunk-or-treat event connects recruits with community

A unique opportunity brought law enforcement recruits face to face with dinosaurs, superheroes and princesses at Gateway Technical College on Saturday.
The Gateway School of Protective and Human Services, including some of its academy students, took part in a community “trunk-or-treat” event for the Halloween season on the Kenosha campus, where children of all ages gathered up the goodies.
The event was sponsored by Haribo, which also donated 300 bags of gummies as prizes for the children. Other participants included the Pleasant Prairie and Somers fire departments, who brought their fire trucks for display, the Kenosha Police Department and the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department.
Families, including many costumed children, trick-or-treated from car to car. The kids were driven by a simple goal: candy.
Kamiyah Richardson, age 10, was with her mother, Jalisa, and wore an angel outfit that matched the one worn by her 9-year-old sister Kaliah.
“I’m looking forward to more candy, more and more and more,” Kamiyah said.
Becca Hopkins, who works for Gateway, brought her 2-year-old daughter, Ophelia.
“It’s nice that they set it up for the community,” Hopkins said, “She’s just excited to get some candy.”
Leila Burke, 13, had a bag full of treasure. “I’ve gotten so much candy and toys,” she said.
Her hopes for the evening? “Eating the candy.”
Rich Stein, director of law enforcement training at Gateway, said it was a new event for the Gateway school meant to connect recruits with the people they would soon be protecting.
“It’s a good way for them to get out there and meet community members,” Stein said. “We were looking for way to bring all our divisions together. It’s our first time doing this. It’s a nice safe way for the community to ‘trunk-or-treat’.”
Julie Esquivel-Yunker, one of the organizers, said it also gave the school a chance to give the community information about potential careers.
“We wanted to do a community event,” Esquivel-Yunker said. “We’re really excited about it.”
John Diez, a Kenosha Police Department recruit at the school volunteering his time, said the event was a fun break from the academy, but also an important lesson for recruits.
“You get to go out and meet people,” Diez said, “It’s the first step into a big world.”
Brock Vogel, a recruit for the Walworth County Sheriff’s Department, agreed.
“We want to get closer ties to the community,” Vogel said. “If you’re going to be policing the area, you should get to know the people.”
Terry Simmons, dean of the School of Protective and Human Services, was happy with the turnout and said he’s already considering making it a regular event.
“I think the staff did a great job,” Simmons said. “It’s a wonderful day with good turnout.”