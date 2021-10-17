WATCH NOW: Gateway trunk-or-treat event connects recruits with community

Leila Burke, 13, had a bag full of treasure. “I’ve gotten so much candy and toys,” she said.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Her hopes for the evening? “Eating the candy.”

Rich Stein, director of law enforcement training at Gateway, said it was a new event for the Gateway school meant to connect recruits with the people they would soon be protecting.

“It’s a good way for them to get out there and meet community members,” Stein said. “We were looking for way to bring all our divisions together. It’s our first time doing this. It’s a nice safe way for the community to ‘trunk-or-treat’.”

Julie Esquivel-Yunker, one of the organizers, said it also gave the school a chance to give the community information about potential careers.

“We wanted to do a community event,” Esquivel-Yunker said. “We’re really excited about it.”

John Diez, a Kenosha Police Department recruit at the school volunteering his time, said the event was a fun break from the academy, but also an important lesson for recruits.

“You get to go out and meet people,” Diez said, “It’s the first step into a big world.”