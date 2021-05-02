WATCH NOW: George Capoun Golf Academy on the market for $4 million

Lindsay and Greg Capoun grew up on the golf range.
They were nearly always there when they were not in school.
“We basically started swinging clubs as soon as we were up on two feet,” said Greg Capoun, part owner of the George Capoun Golf Academy, 4209 Green Bay Road.
“Grandmother used to grow flowers and vegetables on that back corner of the driving range,” recalled Lindsay Capoun.
“We would always help do chores as well; mowing, raking, planting,” said Greg.
After 47 years, the 12.66-acre academy that golf pro George Capoun established along Green Bay Road near what were then farm fields is on the market for $4 million.
Its future will likely change significantly.
Broker Jeff Erickson of Bear Realty/Burlington described the parcel as “an ideal site for a mixed-use development.” He said it is located in a high-visibility area with a high traffic count: 34,600 cars a day. “This is a prime area for any big-box store or a mix of retail and multi-family housing,” he said.
The golf academy was previously on the market, but the 2020 pandemic might have hindered sale. It was re-listed in March, with Erickson as the new broker for the site.
On site is a two-story building that houses the shop and repair area and a two-bedroom apartment upstairs, where George and his wife Ethel “Mary” would sometimes stay.
There is a mini golf course, and the two-level range has 32 driving launch pads.
Both have careers
The third-generation Capouns, in their 30s, want to sell because they both have successful careers, and do not want to run the academy at this point in their lives.
Lindsay put her career as a chemotherapy infuser nurse on hold to run the golf academy. In nursing for more than five years, she wants to return as soon as she can. “I love my job. I left my dream job,” she said.
Meanwhile, at the golf academy, she cuts the grass, collects the golf balls and works in the shop where she repairs and puts new grips on clubs.
“It’s not that it’s really hard work, it’s the time needed to be here,” said Lindsay. “When open for the season, it’s 10-12 hours, six days a week. We both have young kids at home. There is no work/life balance.”
Greg owns Set in Stone Concrete, a Burlington company that has grown over the past few years. It currently in its busy construction season.
The Capouns said if they were closer to retirement age, they might consider running the golf academy.
They said once it is sold, the property will no longer be a golf facility unless a prospective buyer would like to invest in upgrades.
Lindsay said people have asked why they would not consider someone to run it for them.
“Well, I tried that with three people last summer, and none of them worked out,” she said. “They either quit showing up to work — ‘no call/no-show’ style — or just didn’t have the ambition to do the physical work that needs to be done. So, I choose to just do it on my own.”
Golfers, teams use it
Some golfers consider the driving range as a place to sharpen their skills. Mike Updegraff of Kenosha was there a week ago to practice driving.
“I just got into golf last year,” he said. “I want to improve.”
Lindsay said the academy has hosted children. Also, the Bradford High School boys and girls golf teams and the Carthage College golf team practices there.
George Capoun Sr. established the golf academy partly to be in business for himself and because he loved golf. He was on the University of Albuquerque golf team. He personally knew many of the professional golfers in the 1950s. He passed away at age 83 in 2011.
His son, George “Bobby” Jr., later ran it. An avid golfer who won the Racine Open multiple times and the Kenosha County Senior Open 10 years in a row. He died in 2019. He was 61.