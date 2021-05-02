WATCH NOW: George Capoun Golf Academy on the market for $4 million

There is a mini golf course, and the two-level range has 32 driving launch pads.

Both have careers

The third-generation Capouns, in their 30s, want to sell because they both have successful careers, and do not want to run the academy at this point in their lives.

Lindsay put her career as a chemotherapy infuser nurse on hold to run the golf academy. In nursing for more than five years, she wants to return as soon as she can. “I love my job. I left my dream job,” she said.

Meanwhile, at the golf academy, she cuts the grass, collects the golf balls and works in the shop where she repairs and puts new grips on clubs.

“It’s not that it’s really hard work, it’s the time needed to be here,” said Lindsay. “When open for the season, it’s 10-12 hours, six days a week. We both have young kids at home. There is no work/life balance.”

Greg owns Set in Stone Concrete, a Burlington company that has grown over the past few years. It currently in its busy construction season.

The Capouns said if they were closer to retirement age, they might consider running the golf academy.