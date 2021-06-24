WATCH NOW: Getting back on their feet — Post COVID recovery therapy offered by Froedtert South

The benefits of a medical facility

Offering post-COVID rehab at a place already set up for rehab is a big advantage say the therapists.

Staff monitor patients for blood pressure, heart rates and oxygen during their sessions.

“People are more willing to come to a facility that is all set up and where they feel safe in a controlled environment,” Schafer said.

Going to a facility is also motivating for patients, they noted. “Some patients are people who found they were not improving or responding to exercise (at home) on their own,” Schafer said.

For patients the rehab program has become a lifeline.

Sharon Cavillo of Bristol was referred to the program in February as recovery from her six-week-long battle with the disease seemed to stall out.

Working with Hagen for over two months Cavillo regained muscle strength and respiratory stamina and is enthusiastic about the program’s benefits.

“It’s so awesome — the (therapy) team is so patient-focused and kind,” Cavillo said. “They say, ‘There is always something more you can do,’ and always have something encouraging and positive to say.”