WATCH NOW: Getting back on their feet — Post COVID recovery therapy offered by Froedtert South

For most people recovering from a severe illness like COVID-19, going to the gym is the last thing on their minds.
But that is precisely the aim of physicians and therapists at Froedtert South’s Cardiopulmonary Therapy Department.
For the past few months the team has been offering Post COVID-19 Recovery Therapy for patients who have survived the disease but continue to experience long-term problems that impact their daily lives.
According to the latest data from the Wisconsin Department of Health, the total cumulative number of COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin is 611,819.
Of these 98 percent have recovered but many — sometimes referred to as “long-haulers” still suffer residual effects of the disease including fatigue, muscle weakness, shortness of breath and tachycardia, or rapid heartbeat.
Many Froedtert South patients presenting with unremitting effects of COVID have been referred to the hospital’s Cardiopulmonary Therapy Department which specializes in “total therapy for muscles, heart and lungs.”
In February, under the direction of Dino Laurenzi, the department launched the Post-COVID-19 Recovery Program.
The program was developed by Laurenzi, director of rehabilitation services at Froedtert Kenosha Hospital following discussions with Dr. Jeff Trimark, a family medicine physician at Froedtert Kenosha Hospital.
“We were seeing the need as we worked with COVID patients,” Laurenzi said. “This program is for helping people who are transitioning to their regular activities and getting back into the community.”
Teamwork
The post-COVID rehab staff consists of Jamie Hagen and Jimmy Schafer, licensed physical therapists with a specialty cardiopulmonary rehab; a respiratory therapist and two registered nurses.
Prospective patients start with an evaluation to assess areas of need that shape their treatment plan. “Qualification for the program is a combination of the standardized measurements and daily functional experience like how fatigued someone is when they mow the lawn,” Schafer said.
“We help people set specific goals,” Schafer said. “Some have problems getting back to work and doing daily tasks; one person said he just wanted to be able to chase his grandson around again.”
The same evaluation determines how much progress patients have made when their program is complete, he added.
Using the vast assortment of rehab and exercise equipment available in the hospital’s cardiac rehab department, the therapists create patient-tailored treatment plans.
“The program is a combination of aerobics and strength training,” Hagen said.
Patient programs include 15 to 20 one-hour sessions twice a week. Patients are also given exercises to follow at home.
The therapists have patients begin slowly on treadmills, but soon they have them lifting weights on pulleys and hefting medicine balls.
On a recent visit to a rehab session Schafer guided patient Michael Dina, 65, of Kenosha, through a spate of exercises. Dina began therapy at the end of February after recovering from a 15-day stay in the hospital with COVID-19.
“I had never been on a treadmill in my life before,” he said. “Today Jimmy worked me like a 35-year-old!”
Explained Schafer, “Michael had low oxygen levels when checking with a portable pulse oximeter. He wanted to be able to do activity without that oxygen dropping. Also, he wanted to return to his level of activity and tolerance to activity that he had before getting sick with COVID.”
New territory
Combating long-term effects of COVID is unlike other forms of rehab, note the therapists. “COVID rehab is more complicated than just being deconditioned,” Schafer said.
“We are still learning (about post-COVID) as we go along because so many systems are affected by the disease,” Hagen said.
To keep up with still-evolving information, the therapists have taken extra training courses in post-acute COVID care. “There is so much data coming out every day,” Schafer said.
The benefits of a medical facility
Offering post-COVID rehab at a place already set up for rehab is a big advantage say the therapists.
Staff monitor patients for blood pressure, heart rates and oxygen during their sessions.
“People are more willing to come to a facility that is all set up and where they feel safe in a controlled environment,” Schafer said.
Going to a facility is also motivating for patients, they noted. “Some patients are people who found they were not improving or responding to exercise (at home) on their own,” Schafer said.
For patients the rehab program has become a lifeline.
Sharon Cavillo of Bristol was referred to the program in February as recovery from her six-week-long battle with the disease seemed to stall out.
Working with Hagen for over two months Cavillo regained muscle strength and respiratory stamina and is enthusiastic about the program’s benefits.
“It’s so awesome — the (therapy) team is so patient-focused and kind,” Cavillo said. “They say, ‘There is always something more you can do,’ and always have something encouraging and positive to say.”
Dina is still working on new things. “We are not done with him yet,” Schafer said. “He already has met his prior activity level, however we have set newer goals. We are working on some more complex motions to help with his upper body strength.”
Dina is happy with his progress so far. “I no longer struggle to get things done; I cannot imagine being where I am without (Schafer’s) guidance.”
Not everyone who has had COVID may need a program like this, acknowledge the therapists. “Sometimes after an evaluation we may find that a person is not quite where they were before they had COVID but they don’t need this program,” Hagen said.
Program success
The program has seen 20 patients ages 29 to 80 to date. “Every patient we’ve had so far has improved,” Hagen said.
“The program also offers a place for COVID patients to bond and share their stories,” Schafer said.
Beyond physical strengthening, COVID recovery includes “the mental piece” observes Laurenzi. “The emotional/mental part is about being about helping people feel better about themselves.”
“We build confidence here — the confidence that a person can get back to normalcy,” Hagen said.
For more information about the program or obtaining a referral call the Cardiopulmonary Therapy Department, 262-656-2245.