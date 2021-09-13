WATCH NOW: Giant pumpkin picking no easy task

Picking a 1,506-pound pumpkin and loading it onto a trailer is no easy plucking task.

Jim Ford, of Bristol, enlisted the help of four friends to get his giant gourd out of his backyard garden and to Saturday’s City of Kenosha Fall Festival.

The pumpkin, nurtured by Ford since April with underground heating coils and box fans, took second place at the weigh-in. But first, it had to get there in one piece — which would not have been possible without the small crew and a forklift.

Enter Chris Klemko, owner of CK Contractors, who has helped Ford lift and load giant pumpkins for the last six years. After attaching a harness and chaining the preposterous produce to his forklift, Klemko carefully lifted the pumpkin ever so slowly and just enough for Adam Morehouse and his sons Jackson, 11, and Addison, 17, to slide a pallet under it. All the while, Ford circled the pumpkin making sure it wasn’t splitting at the seams.

The crew will be at it again soon as Ford has an even larger pumpkin in his patch that he plans to enter at another festival. In 2019, Ford took first place at a festival in Altoona, Wis., with a 2,015-pounder.

