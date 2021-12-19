WATCH NOW: Giving Circle assists more than 200 families with Christmas gifts, warm clothing and household necessities

Glenda Wilson sat in her vehicle singing as she waited in line to pick up gifts for her grandkids at the Sunday morning holiday Giving Circle’s distribution.

As she pulled up to the registration table with Kathy Holtz in the parking lot of St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 7307 40th St., Wilson smiled brightly. She had learned of the program through church Deacon Wilson Shierk and was happy knowing she would be able to surprise her grandkids and her daughter with presents for the holidays.

“I think it’s an awesome thing ... Some people have lost their jobs and some people just need help for their kids and I think it’s just a good resource. They’re here to help us and we’ve got to be grateful,” said Wilson as more cars pulled up. “Nothing is free and we’ve got to trust in Jesus to help us through it all.”

As she reached the lot where hundreds of gift bags were assembled, each marked for a particular family, she greeted volunteer Toni Hansen with her cheerful voice.

“Hi beautiful,” Wilson said as Hansen smiled and asked her where she’d like the goodies to go. Wilson pointed to the back.

The gifts and donations benefit families in the Kenosha Unified School District, Holtz said. School counselors start by referring five families from each school, but can refer more if other schools have fewer or no referrals.

Holtz, who had little sleep Saturday night while organizing the distribution, said this year the program is assisting 226 families. The program is based at St. Mary’s Catholic Church and also includes the parishes of St. Elizabeth, St. James, St. Anthony, and Our Lady of Holy Rosary, Knights of Columbus councils and St. Vincent de Paul Council of Kenosha County.

Christmas gifts from action figures, dolls and Legos to Bluetooth speakers and Fortnite games, among many others, were purchased, wrapped and bagged for pickup.

Donations also included sets of hats, scarves, mittens, gloves and socks, along with towels, blankets, board games and a bottle of detergent. And, while kids get the toys, adults receive gift cards to local grocery stores.

Holtz, who took over the program three years ago, said the Giving Circle has been around, in different iterations, about 25 years.

“(It helps the community) by having gifts for the kids and adults having food for their families,” she said. “That’s the best way to help so they can have a nice Christmas.”

Hansen, who is on the Giving Circle committee and has been a volunteer the last seven years, said they used to deliver the holiday gift bags and care packages to the people’s homes, but because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the program has had to adapt for safety reasons.

“This is safe and it still meets their needs,” she said, “and we still get to see the families.”

Hansen said its that family interaction and hearing their stories are what she enjoys most about being a part of the Giving Circle.

