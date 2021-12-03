WATCH NOW: Giving thanks for our helpers

When you tell people you’re working on Thanksgiving, they say how sorry they are for you.

But aside from missing out on watching the Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade live that morning — I’m a big fan of giant Snoopy balloons — covering community events for the Kenosha News on the holiday was the perfect way to celebrate a day set aside for giving thanks.

My first stop was the Grace Welcome Center where, after meeting with the folks serving a free breakfast, I was given a tour of the facility and talked with the people who volunteer there.

Darlene Schmidt coordinates clothing items for the Welcome Center.

“It’s a big job to keep track of everything,” she said, motioning her arms around the spacious (and well organized) room, filled with winter clothing, blankets, shoes and boots.

She got the job, she recalled, after volunteering in the kitchen “but they had too many people cooking already, so I was just standing around, drinking coffee. Denise pulled me in for this job — and pulled me out of my shell, too.”

Before this volunteer job, Schmidt worked in an office, joking that “I worked with paper, but now I have to talk to people. I was really nervous at first, but I got the hang of it.”

The Denise she’s talking about it Denise Russell, Grace Welcome Center’s food pantry director and chief volunteer wrangler.

“We have a great group here and really try to help anyone who comes in looking for assistance,” Russell said. “Whatever the need is, we’re going to fill it.”

Also working on Thanksgiving was Sue Parsons, supervising the showers at the Welcome Center, located inside Grace Lutheran Church, 2006 60th St.

She’s not a member of the Grace congregation, “but I like what the church does,” she said, “and the volunteers are just awesome.”

Parsons would know — volunteering runs in her family, with her daughters and granddaughters also helping out in the Welcome Center.

The showers are open 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. each Thursday and Friday, with about a dozen people coming in each week.

“Now that it’s getting colder outside,” Parsons said, “some people come in just to warm up.”

The showers are disinfected between each use, and each person gets a package containing new underwear, a T-shirt, socks and personal hygiene products.

“We also give out packaged washcloths and brown bag lunches,” Parsons said.

Making the rounds on Thanksgiving also brought me to bustling First United Methodist Church, which was serving its annual community meal, converted to a drive-thru event due to COVID-19.

While the volunteers — many who have been helping out for decades — hope the in-person celebration can return in 2022, even a global pandemic couldn’t stifle their joyous spirit.

My third Thanksgiving morning stop was checking on our own Carl the Turkey, who was happily munching on something (acorns?) in a front yard, seemingly oblivious to the dangers of being a turkey on this particular day of feasting.

Spending a few hours with these folks — right here in our community — restored some of my lost faith in humanity.

The world can be a thoroughly nasty place at times, and we’ve had a lot of “those times” recently. It’s great to know there’s still so much good in the world and that it can be a beautiful place, too.

Helping others and sending love and good vibes out into the world may not fix everything, but it’s certainly a far sight better than doing nothing.

Maybe it’s just the afterglow of all that Snoopy balloon love talking, but I’m starting to think life is good after all.

Fred Rogers, the genial children’s TV host, often said that, as a child, whenever he heard something scary in the news, “My mother would tell me to ‘Always look for the helpers. There’s always someone who is trying to help.’”

We have plenty of those helpers here, every day. And they’d be thrilled to have you join their ranks.

Have a comment? Email Liz at esnyder@kenoshanews.com or call her at 262-656-6271.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.