God’s Kitchen of Kenosha hosted a community “Christmas in January” celebration for those in need Saturday afternoon at a local church.

Arnetta Griffin, founder of the nonprofit, hosted the event inside the gymnasium at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church, 2223 51st St., from noon to 3 p.m. Hundreds turned out for what Griffin called a “celebration of Jesus.”

The event was postponed from its original date in December because of a family tragedy. That didn’t stop Griffin from offering an assortment of free food, clothes and thousands of toys for attendees on Saturday.

“It’s a beautiful day,” Griffin said, adding she hoped to feed at least 300 people. “The show had to go on. The show still had to go on.”

The thousands of gifts were donated by Toys for Tots, Santa in a Shoebox and average area residents.

“It rejoices my heart,” she said.

Attendees were free to each choose a Christmas gift and dined on macaroni and cheese, jerk chicken, greens and a giant cake with a picture of the Nativity on it.

Griffin prayed before the meal with Father Todd Belardi.

“I just want to thank you Lord God for providing all this for the community,” Griffin prayed. “I ask you Lord God to touch everyone in here Lord God.”

Longtime volunteer Autumn Thomas and her son Jaxson Thomas also helped dispense gifts.

“We love doing this, and it makes us feel good,” Autumn Thomas said. “Arnetta is just a sweet lady.”

“I like helping the community,” Jaxson Thomas said, adding that Griffin is “his best friend.”

Kenosha County Sheriff David Zoerner, who was sworn in earlier this month, was among those in attendance. Zoerner thanked Griffin for her efforts.

“It’s wonderful,” Zoerner said. “It’s Kenosha. Kenosha’s bigger, but it’s still a big small town.”

Supporting those in need

God’s Kitchen of Kenosha focuses on supporting those struggling with homelessness and the needy throughout Kenosha. Griffin offers meals throughout at no cost for those in need of a hot and loving meal.

Griffin has been offering food and clothing to those in need in Kenosha for more than six years. In 2017, she established God’s Kitchen of Kenosha as a nonprofit organization.

In October, the nonprofit organized a celebration for a child in deep need at the church that also drew hundreds of attendees and volunteers.

And Christmas isn’t only holiday Griffin prepares for.

In April, God’s Kitchen hosted a community Easter celebration at an Uptown gas station with her team of volunteers. Attendees at that event received a hot meal but instead of Christmas presents they took home custom Easter baskets.

Mailed donations can be sent to God’s Kitchen of Kenosha, 6027 24th Ave., Kenosha, WI 53143.

To set up a time to drop off donations or to volunteer, contact Griffin online through Godskitchenofkenosha.com or by phone at 262-997-7136.

