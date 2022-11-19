Every seat at every table was taken in the St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church Saturday afternoon for the God’s Kitchen of Kenosha community meal.

The free event, which was located at 2223 51st St., featured a lineup of various entrees, sides and desserts. Nonperishable food items were also made available to people at the event.

“It just made my day because God just showed his glory up here,” said Arnetta Griffin, founder of God’s Kitchen of Kenosha. “(It felt so good) just to see the smiles on everyone’s faces.”

Griffin has put together a free Thanksgiving meal for over four years, and this year they had a first.

“I cannot believe I ran out of meat,” Griffin said.

That did not slow her down, though, as she and others who joined in to help, brought back more food for people to enjoy after making to-go deliveries for people who were unable to come to the church.

Armon Harris, who has worked with Griffin on her philanthropic events for several years, said he was happy with the way the event was going on Saturday.

“It’s going well for a cold, blustery day,” Harris said.

Hayley Edelman, who attended the event, said she met Griffin through her grandmother after she needed support moving back to Kenosha.

“Deep down in my heart, Arnetta is a blessing to this community,” Edelman said. “She’s a true blessing. She’s an angel. I’m just so glad she puts on events for families who don’t have a lot of family to do anything for the holiday.”

Maria Salazar, a Kenosha resident, attended the event in the past and said she was enjoying the one Saturday just as much.

“The food is good,” Salazar said. “This is event is a great way to meet people and connect.”

Salazar said Griffin helps her and supports her outside of the event.

“She’ll check in with me and ask if I need anything,” Salazar said. “I’m beyond thankful for the support from Arnetta.”

After eating their meals, those in attendance had the option to check the donated clothing items, including T-shirts, men and women’s underwear and thermal underwear from Jockey International Inc. and members of the Kenosha community.

“I love it,” Griffin said. “The community definitely comes together.”

Griffin’s son, Israel, who owns Griffin’s 1st Impressions, 5606 Sixth St., provided free haircuts for people of all ages.

“It feels good to give back,” he said. “A haircut can make a person feel good about themselves.”

St. Anthony of Padua Church has hosted Griffin’s charitable events for the past few years.

Mary Andrews, who serves on the church’s Human Concerns Committee, said the church sponsors Griffin’s events four times annually.

“It’s heartwarming,” Andrews said. “It’s what God wants us to do. Our mission is to be disciples, not to just stay and pray, but to be active in the community.”

Todd Belardi, pastor at the church, said the event “is great to do for the community.”

“What you give is what you get back,” Andrews said,”because you never know when it’s going to come down to you. What you give freely comes back freely.”