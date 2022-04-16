WATCH NOW: God's Kitchen feeds a multitude during community Easter meal Saturday

Easter is about Jesus, family, love and giving.

That’s according to God’s Kitchen founder Arnetta Griffin, who hosted a community Easter celebration Saturday at Kenosha Gas Stop, 2207 60th St., with her team of volunteers.

“Everything good happens at Easter because Easter is about Jesus,” Griffin said.

The dozens of Saturday attendees received a hot meal, Easter baskets and personal care items. On the menu: grilled chicken, rib tips, baked mostaccioli, macaroni and cheese, sub sandwiches, greens and cookies.

“Happy Easter,” Griffin greeted many in attendance, adding the holiday is about “Jesus and loving and eating.”

Griffin has been offering food and clothing to those in need in Kenosha for more than five years. In 2017, she established God’s Kitchen of Kenosha as a nonprofit organization.

“All anybody who’s hungry has to do is call God’s Kitchen,” Griffin said.

Volunteer Kelly Restarski drove some of the attendees without access to transportation to the event.

“I used to work at First Step when it was still open and I don’t forget because I was homeless twice,” Restarski said. “Anything I can do to help out some of these people who need the help, I’m all good for it. I try to help Arnetta whenever I can. Everybody can use a little help.”

Attendee Shari Brockman said she’s grateful for Griffin.

“Ms. Arnetta is amazing because she does a lot for Kenosha,” Brockman said. “Every holiday, every event, anything good or bad she’s here and she supports.”

Brockman said the food is “very good home cooking.”

Vijay Rao, owner of Kenosha Gas Stop, said the event “was a blessing” to many people. He donated his space and food for the event.

“Everybody is doing awesome today,” Rao said. “We’re here to help the community.”

Also among the volunteers were Kenosha County Supervisor-elect Zach Stock, Supervisor John Franco and city Ald. Anthony Kennedy.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.