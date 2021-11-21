WATCH NOW: God's Kitchen kicks off the holiday season with community Thanksgiving meal event

The spirit of the holiday season, just days from its official kickoff, was alive and well in a bustling St. Anthony's Catholic Church on Saturday.

At the center of it all was God's Kitchen of Kenosha and its leader, Arnetta Griffin, who was joined by several volunteers throughout the day to provide a community Thanksgiving celebration.

Now in its fourth year, Griffin spearheaded the event, that included a hot meal complete with a dessert, clothing and other items and haircuts to all of those in need.

Giving back to the community always is at the top of her to-do list, Griffin said.

"I give back to the community every day," she said. "I feed others three times a day. God's Kitchen's Thanksgiving celebration means the world (to me). I love Thanksgiving because we have a lot to be thankful for, but they don't. But they're definitely going to get my love."

Griffin beamed with pride at seeing all the volunteers, which included children from Cub Scout Pack 750, who gave their time to help all the visitors who stopped by.

"I love it," she said. "This is our community. Our community always steps up. Our community really loves each other and loves to help one another."

Opening their doors

The Rev. Todd Belardi of St. Anthony's said he was pleased his church could open its doors on a cold Saturday afternoon to serve as the hub for the event.

"I think it's awesome, it's fantastic," he said. "It's a blessing to be able to help people. Arnetta is just a wonderful person. I'm glad we're able to help, so I hope we can keep doing it for her."

Belardi credited Pat DeGrace, who is on the St. Anthony's board, and Mary Andrews, the chairman of the Human Concerns committee, for helping get the event to the church.

And Saturday may have just been the start of the partnership, Belardi said, as he also is connected with St. Joseph Catholic Academy, and he has his sights on having even more help for Griffin and her crew.

"We'd like to have more people help," he said. "I'd love to get the kids to help. I think it would be really good for people. I think it's what we should be doing as Christians, helping people, love your neighbor, that's what it's all about.

"I was just outside, throwing out the garbage, and one of the guys said, 'Thank you very much, this is not going to be forgotten any time soon.'"

Knows the struggles

After a long night and early morning of cooking turkey for the event, Storm Ruiz sat down to enjoy a meal himself shortly after it began.

And Ruiz, who was joined by other members of the Kenosha Wolfpack Motorcycle Club as volunteers, knows full well the struggles faced by many.

Ruiz was homeless at one time in his life, but after he got back on his feet he decided that giving back to those in need was going to be a focus, and that helped him connect with Arnetta and God's Kitchen.

"About 10 years ago, after coming back from 'Desert Storm,' I was dealing with PTSD and became homeless," Ruiz said. "... I moved up this direction, and it was the best move I ever did. Being homeless for three years, I realized the impact that Miss Arnetta (has).

"It was the same impact other people were doing for me at the time when I was homeless. Now that I've gotten back in a stable condition for the last 10 years, it's meaningful to be able to come and do something."

Ruiz said he never hesitated when Griffin said she could use a helping hand.

"When Miss Arnetta says, 'We have this going on,' I'll be there, no questions asked," he said. "When you give something back to somebody, it leaves an impact and impression on yourself because you know you're doing it out of the kindness of your heart.

"What goes from the heart comes back from the heart. It's a win-win situation."

Ruiz smiled when he looked down at the meal he was about to enjoy, especially one part.

"Everybody's going to leave here full with an extra tray," he said. "I have two desserts, so I have my sweets. I'm really happy."

