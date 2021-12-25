WATCH NOW: God's Kitchen offers holiday cheer

“Delight, delight, delight.”

That’s how Arnetta Griffin describes the community celebration offered by God’s Kitchen last Saturday at Reuther Central High School, 913 57th St.

The annual event included a hot meal, winter wear, gifts, a bouncy house for the kids and haircuts for all comers.

“It was beautiful. We had about 400 people,” said Griffin earlier this week.

Griffin started the nonprofit organization God’s Kitchen of Kenosha in 2017 to provide food, clothing and other items and services to those in need in our community.

Home cooking was provided by Griffin and her family. Her son Israel Griffin, offered up free haircuts.

Elite Gamin’, a mobile video gaming center, also donated its time and services, noted Griffin.

Underwriting the party were “donations that God provided and gifts from the Mahone Foundation and my church, Kingdom Word Global Impact Ministry,” Griffin said.

The community stepped up to make it special, Griffin said. “Pastor Montgomery played basketball with the kids and Jennifer (Capponi) from the Daily Dose made the banana pudding.”

“It was touching to see everybody you know. It was definitely Kenosha Strong and Jesus Strong,” she said.

