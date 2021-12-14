WATCH NOW: Gov. Evers announces grants during Kenosha stop; Federal aid for city, Gateway and Parkside

The challenge of matching skilled workers with employers existed even before the global pandemic just made things tougher.

And this comes when Wisconsin’s unemployment rate of 3.2% is far below the national average. But if Gov. Tony Evers’ Workforce Innovation Program hits the mark, help for both sides could soon be on the way.

Evers capped a three-stop tour through the state Tuesday afternoon with a visit to Gateway Technical College’s Horizon Center, the college’s automotive training center near Kenosha Airport, to announce that Gateway will receive up to $5.6 million, the City of Kenosha will receive up to $990,000, and the University of Wisconsin System, which includes UW-Parkside, will receive up to $5.7 million for workforce development.

Those three entities are among 12 throughout the state that are in line to share $59.5 million of the $130 million total in financial assistance that Evers earlier this year announced would be allocated across the state. A second round of grants is scheduled to be awarded next year. The program is funded through the federal American Rescue Plan Act.

Evers, who earlier in the day made similar announcements on the UW-Eau Claire campus and also at Mid-State Technical College in Stevens Point, said he’s confident the program will help the state to continue to move forward in trying times.

“There’s no doubt about it, the past 19 months have been a real challenge for us here in the state,” Evers said. “We would have never imagined what would have happened these last 19, 20 months. But Wisconsin is bouncing back, and we’ve had unprecedented revenue projections.

“In addition, our unemployment rate remains one of the lowest in the nation and well below the national average,” Evers stated. “Our small businesses and main streets are on the road to recovery.”

Evers said he took a statewide regional approach to dispersing the funds so each of the communities can find ways to address the workforce shortage that specifically benefit their area.

“We’ve heard from unemployed workers, businesses and community leaders across the state about the workforce challenges they face,” the governor said. “We have to recognize that there’s no one-size-fits-all-solution to meeting the workforce challenges that our communities have.”

How Gateway will be helped

Specifically to Gateway, the college that serves Kenosha, Racine and Walworth counties, the funds will be used for the Southeast Wisconsin’s Talent Optimization Project designed to address “the biggest regional workforce challenges,” according to a press release issued prior to the event.

The project will offer a four-week pre-high school equivalency diploma, followed by a 16-week work-ready HSED program, with classes offered in-person and online, centrally located and at varying times to offer participants flexible options.

“Our goal is to make sure we reach as many students as we can,” Gateway President and CEO Bryan Albrecht said. “The (grant) application lists 1,300. I’d love to see us get to 13,000.

“We need so much support in our community for adults that are still striving to reach that high school credential, and then to (channel) that into a technical diploma or an associate degree and the advance on to one of our great university partners to make their live-sustaining decisions meaningful and valuable for generations,” Albrecht said.

Money for Kenosha

Kenosha will use its funds to partner with Gener8tor, a company based in Madison, that works specifically with startup founders in an effort to develop future entrepreneurs.

“(Gener8tor) has a well-established track record of supporting business startups and helping them grow,” Kenosha Mayor John Antaramian said. “What more strength can you have in a community then when people have the ability to get the help they need so they can actually create, not just jobs for themselves, but jobs for others? It is a remarkable opportunity.”

UW-Parkside is part of six other campuses that will partner with the state prison system to give students skills while they’re incarcerated, then offer support through completion and into their careers.

Evers, Antaramian and Albrecht were joined during the event Tuesday at the Horizon Center by Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation Secretary and CEO Missy Hughes and Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development Secretary-designee Amy Pechaeck.

