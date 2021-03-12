WATCH NOW: Governor tours Kenosha County's new and expanded COVID-19 vaccine clinic

Though Shopko couldn't survive the brutal retail landscape, Kenosha’s shuttered discount store had a jammed parking lot this week.
The 52nd Street building now houses Kenosha County Public Health’s COVID-19 vaccine clinic, which opened Wednesday.
Friday morning, the official opening ceremonies attracted local officials and Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers, who, while addressing the assembled crowd, noted that he and his wife were scheduled to receive their second vaccines that day.
The mood was one of excitement, celebration and gratitude.
The governor's remarks
"Kenosha County was a leader right from the beginning," Evers said. "When they got the shots in December, they immediately put the shots into people's arms. It's really important work and really extraordinary.
"I hate to use this term — because we're talking about people, not machines — but it is a well-oiled machine," he added. "From people doing registrations online and over the phone to people here; it just doesn't happen without people working really damn hard. And you see the results."
While touring the facility Friday, Evers talked with members of the public who were receiving vaccines "and I saw a lot smiles here today," he said. "It was such a pleasure to talk with those people."
Every shot, he added, "is potentially saving a life."
Evers peppered his remarks with gratitude for all the work done by local workers and volunteers.
"The folks of Kenosha are doing the great work here," he said, to much applause. "They are ready for the end game: Making sure that everyone who wants a shot gets a shot."
Evers stressed that while President Joe Biden announced that everyone in the U.S. will be eligible for a vaccine shot starting May 1, "we made that announcement before the president did, because we are a leader in this effort."
Overall, Evers said, "the public health workers in our counties are heroes. It's unfortunate the vaccination process has become a bit of a political struggle, but we're going to resolve this problem by doing the right thing — wearing a mask, avoiding large crowds. The Wisconsin vaccination program is doing well and, going forward, it will even be better."
Evers also announced that a third state-run community vaccination clinic would be opening March 23 at Regency Mall in Racine. That will join other clinics opened at Blackhawk Technical College in Janesville and at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse.
Local officials rejoice
Kenosha County Executive Jim Kreuser offered "kudos to the health-care workers" in his remarks to the crowd.
"We are glad that we have been a leader and one of the first in getting these shots out to the public," he said. "It's the people who make the difference."
"We care about the individuals and the businesses affected by COVID," he added, "and we want to fully open our economy as quickly and safely as possible. That's our top priority."
Mayor John Antaramian, in his remarks, echoed the theme of thanking local officials and the governor "for their leadership in making sure everything has moved smoothly. We are looking forward to getting our economy rolling again."
Preparing for two decades
The name mentioned most frequently during the press conference was Kenosha County Health Officer Jen Freiheit, who has spearheaded the local COVID-19 response for more than a year. But she's actually been preparing for such a crisis for almost two decades.
Freiheit was hired at Wisconsin's State Health Department 18 years ago as "one of several people added after the anthrax attacks and 9/11," she said. "We were hired with funding from the bio-terrorism grant. At first, the focus was anthrax and other threats, but we've been focusing on possible pandemics for the last five years."
That preparation has paid off, as Freiheit took officials and members of the media on a tour of the newly opened facility.
At its busiest on Wednesday, she said, the line spread outside the door and the total time from entrance to completed vaccine stretched to just over an hour.
"People come early, before their appointment time, and they start lining up," she said. "We keep the line moving quickly, however, so I would tell people 'don't be daunted by that line. It moves swiftly.'"
Another thing to add: When you do get your vaccine — and wait the recommended 15 to 30 minutes — you can proudly wear a free Kenosha County vaccine sticker.
Appointments required
County health officials advise that appointments are required to receive the vaccine from Kenosha County Public Health. The clinic is available to those who live, work or study in Kenosha County.
Links to Kenosha County’s online appointment system, as well as those of other local vaccine providers, are available on the Kenosha County COVID-19 Response Hub website at bit.ly/KCCOVIDHub, or by clicking the flashing red button at the top of the homepage at kenoshacounty.org.
For those who do not have internet access, a vaccination call center is available from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at 262-605-6799.