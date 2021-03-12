WATCH NOW: Governor tours Kenosha County's new and expanded COVID-19 vaccine clinic

"We are glad that we have been a leader and one of the first in getting these shots out to the public," he said. "It's the people who make the difference."

"We care about the individuals and the businesses affected by COVID," he added, "and we want to fully open our economy as quickly and safely as possible. That's our top priority."

Mayor John Antaramian, in his remarks, echoed the theme of thanking local officials and the governor "for their leadership in making sure everything has moved smoothly. We are looking forward to getting our economy rolling again."

Preparing for two decades

The name mentioned most frequently during the press conference was Kenosha County Health Officer Jen Freiheit, who has spearheaded the local COVID-19 response for more than a year. But she's actually been preparing for such a crisis for almost two decades.

Freiheit was hired at Wisconsin's State Health Department 18 years ago as "one of several people added after the anthrax attacks and 9/11," she said. "We were hired with funding from the bio-terrorism grant. At first, the focus was anthrax and other threats, but we've been focusing on possible pandemics for the last five years."