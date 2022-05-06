WATCH NOW: Grace Lutheran Church rally calls on Sen. Ron Johnson to support climate change bill

Rally-goers in Kenosha Friday called on U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson to vote for legislation to combat climate change.

Despite a chilly rain, members of Grace Lutheran Church in Kenosha carried banners and signs to raise awareness about climate issues at the intersection of 39th Avenue and 75th Street. The largest specifically called out Sen. Johnson, a fellow Lutheran, to “vote for a livable future.”

A package of federal legislation, which includes $555 billion in funding to combat climate change, is before Congress.

The Rev. Jonathan Barker criticized 52 U.S. Senators “standing in the way” of the legislation. The bill focuses on a reduction in the the United States of greenhouse gas emissions by 50% from 2005 levels by 2030, a step that Barker said is becoming increasingly critical.

“We’re out here because science has told us the time to act is now,” Barker said. “Unfortunately we have a Senate that is failing to act.”

“Our faith teaches us we are to love our neighbors as ourselves. This type of neighborly love means making sure our neighbors have a livable future,” Barker said.

Among those in opposition include Johnson, who was pointedly lobbied by the group. Johnson has previously stated he does not believe climate change exists or is a threat.

“We are out here as the Grace Lutheran Church, we are out here as believers,” Barker said. “We are calling on Sen. Johnson today to listen to his Lutheran heritage and listen to his neighbors.”

Charles and Kate Barker, Jonathan Barker’s parents, traveled all the way from Los Angeles to join the event. Charles Barker said that climate change was already a present-day issue in California, where droughts and wildfires have ravaged the state.

“It’s a devastating crisis that it feels like we’re sleeping on,” Charles Barker. said.

Also in attendance was Justin Blake, of Black Underground Recycling in Chicago, who warned, “the clock is ticking” to take action on climate change, and called for people to take action within their local communities.

“We have to stand up now,” Blake said. “There’s a storm on the ridge, around the corner. We have to challenge our congressmen, our president, our local leaders, our pastors and demand a livable future.”

Barker said debate over the climate bill should be “front page news every day.”

“This bill is probably the most important piece of legislation ever debated in the United States Senate, and will determine what type of future our children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren have,” Barker said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.