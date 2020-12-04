Watch Now: Grace Lutheran event raises awareness of homelessness in community

About 30 brave souls ventured to Grace Lutheran Church on Thursday night and into Friday morning with one purpose in mind.
They were there to help the city’s homeless community — and that’s a need that just isn’t going away.
Three of those who participated in the “Solidarity Sleep Out” made it the entire night: the Rev. Jonathan Barker, Director of the Grace Welcome Center Food Pantry Denise Russell and Maurice Baker, a former assistant and intern at the church.
For that trio, and likely for all the others who participated, the chance to live for just a few moments what many do 24 hours a day certainly was an eye-opening experience.
“I can’t imagine doing this day after day after day and then having to go back to this,” Russell said. “This was a goal for me to stay out (all night). I didn’t care what happened, I was going to stay outside, so I could experience what our guests are experiencing.
“Maybe this will help me help them a little bit better and understand (what they deal with). I’m grateful that I get to go home.”
Baker said he stumbled onto the event by accident and decided to participate.
As someone who has seen rough times in his life, even just being outside for a few hours brought him back to what could have been.
“Unfortunately, I’ve experienced situations like this in the past,” he said. “(It was) never too extreme as far as having to sleep on the concrete in the cold, but close to it.
“What last night did was humble me and bring me back to reality. This is where I could be. This is where I was once upon a time. It’s a beautiful sight to see brothers and sisters such as Pastor Jonathan and Denise actually fighting for the cause.”
Barker, who said he’s done the all-nighter outside one other time “a couple years ago,” agreed with both Russell and Baker’s observations.
“We all did it for one night,” he said. “We all get to go home to warmth now. But to do that, and every day to have to figure it out, there’s no bathrooms, there’s all these obstacles. Then to have to do that over and over, month after month, to me it’s almost mind boggling that anybody can do that.
“It really breaks my heart.”
Barker said the best estimate is that there are about 20 people in the Uptown area who currently are homeless.
But the number around the city is much higher than that.
“That doesn’t count that there are more people when you start thinking about Downtown and other parts of Kenosha, too,” he said. “It’s just humbling.
“I hope everybody, this holiday season, as you’re drinking cider, hot cocoa or you’re by the fireplace at home, just remember there’s siblings here in Kenosha who are outside and doing this day after day.”
Programs in place
Both the Grace Lutheran Church and Welcome Center continue to offer a number of programs geared toward helping those in need.
The Welcome Center, founded in 2017, serves a hot breakfast every Thursday and Friday. In addition, new clothing items, including sleeping bags, are available; the food pantry continues to offer its assistance; and in the spring, there’s hope that a shower program will be brought back.
At the beginning of the pandemic, Barker said the pantry was serving about 40 families each week. The pantry now can serve up to 190 families or 676 individuals.
Barker said there’s been a bit of a drop in numbers for the weekly breakfast program, but those who are coming appear to coming right from the elements as soon as it opens.
“We have many more homeless people coming right after staying out all night,” he said. “It’s heartbreaking to us. It’s not necessarily the people we expect. A lot of the people who are living outside are older.
“It kind of breaks your heart to see somebody in their mid-70s or late-60s who are staying out, staying in their car or just freezing.”
Ways to help
Nothing that Grace Lutheran can provide would be possible without community support, Barker said, and that has continued to be a constant.
And for that, he’s extremely grateful.
“(Thursday) was going to be the best night (of weather) in the next four months,” Barker said. “It’s only going to get colder, (more snowy) and wetter. We always need the community support every winter. We always get it, which we’re so grateful for, but we need that support to keep (the programs) going.”
Volunteers are needed Tuesdays from 3 to 6:30 p.m. and for the breakfast program Thursdays and Fridays at 7 a.m. Folks wishing to help or donate are encouraged to visit www.gracewelcomecenter.org/donate/ for more information.
With winter now here, the need for everything is an urgent one, Barker said, who thought back to the death three years ago of a Kenosha homeless man, Darryl Peddicord.
“It’s dangerous what our folks experience,” he said. “It really becomes a life-or-death issue this time of year. It’s an urgent time. It coincides with the holidays when we should be coming together as a people.”
But when the holidays are over and winter moves into spring, the need doesn’t go away, either.
“This is all year-round,” Russell said. “All year-round, we’re dealing with this.”
