Watch Now: Grace Lutheran event raises awareness of homelessness in community

“Unfortunately, I’ve experienced situations like this in the past,” he said. “(It was) never too extreme as far as having to sleep on the concrete in the cold, but close to it.

“What last night did was humble me and bring me back to reality. This is where I could be. This is where I was once upon a time. It’s a beautiful sight to see brothers and sisters such as Pastor Jonathan and Denise actually fighting for the cause.”

Barker, who said he’s done the all-nighter outside one other time “a couple years ago,” agreed with both Russell and Baker’s observations.

“We all did it for one night,” he said. “We all get to go home to warmth now. But to do that, and every day to have to figure it out, there’s no bathrooms, there’s all these obstacles. Then to have to do that over and over, month after month, to me it’s almost mind boggling that anybody can do that.

“It really breaks my heart.”

Barker said the best estimate is that there are about 20 people in the Uptown area who currently are homeless.

But the number around the city is much higher than that.