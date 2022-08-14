WATCH NOW: Great Lakes Watercross and Freestyle Triple Crown competition shortened as Sunday events cancelled by weather

Competitors from near and far competed in the Great Lakes Watercross and Freestyle Triple Crown on Saturday at Pennoyer Park Beach along the Kenosha lakeshore. Organziers were extremely pleased with the Kenosha event, despite it being shortened to just one day.

The event ran from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and was set to continue Sunday but had to be scrapped because of dangerous weather conditions.

This was the first year organizers held the event in Kenosha.

Organizer Brad Bohat, of Kenosha, hopes it will become an annual event here.

“It went really great,” he said. “Yesterday was packed down here. There wasn’t even a place to park. People were parking on the side of the road all the way up Kennedy Drive.”

He said 80 participated in the event and hundreds of spectators turned out.

“We had a participant from eastern Pennsylvania who drove 16 hours to get here,” he said. “We had people come from all around the United States. It was definitely a success and I loved it.”

2 Wicked Promotions, the IJSBA sanctioned personal watercraft racing organizers from the Midwest region, served as host for Great Lakes Watercross racing and a Freestyle Triple Crown competition in Kenosha.

Racers and families from all around the country participated in jet ski racing on a closed course. Closed course jet ski racing is similar to motocross where participants navigate around buoys on a ½- mile to ¾-mile race track. There were race classes for children (juniors) all the way up to masters (age 50+).

The Kenosha event was the final round of the Freestyle Triple Crown series.

The event also featured freestyle competition happening alongside the regular closed course racing event, with participants performing different kinds of tricks and flips on their personal watercraft machines.