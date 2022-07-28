WATCH NOW: Gremlins roll up to Jeffrey Elementary for 2022 AMC Homecoming

The Gremlin event at Jeffrey Elementary drew dozens of Gremlins from around the country and beyond its borders Thursday afternoon. Gremlins with license plates from all over North America were part of the event, which is part of the 2022 AMC Homecoming Car Show.
SEAN KRAJACIC photos, Kenosha News
Bill Cressman, of Kitchener, Canada, holds a large, stuffed “Gizmo” from the movice “Gremlins” as he exits the passenger seat of his wife’s Gremlin during a AMC Gremlin car show at Jeffrey Elementary School on Thursday.
SEAN KRAJACIC Kenosha News
Bill Cressman, of Kitchener, Canada, places a small “Gizmo” in his wire’s Gremlin during an AMC Gremlin event at Jeffrey Elementary School on Thursday, July 28, 2022.
SEAN KRAJACIC Kenosha News
Jeff McKee, of Marion County, Ind., right, looks at the engine of Don Rayburn’s racing Gremlin during the AMC Gremlin event at Jeffrey Elementary School on Thursday, July 28, 2022.
SEAN KRAJACIC Kenosha News
Gremlins are parked in Jeffrey Elementary School’s parking lot for an AMC Gremlin show at Jeffrey Elementary School on Thursday, July 28, 2022.
SEAN KRAJACIC Kenosha News
A large, stuffed “Gizmo,” sits in a driver seat of a Gremlin during an AMC Gremlin event at Jeffrey Elementary School on Thursday, July 28, 2022.
SEAN KRAJACIC Kenosha News
the Gremlin event at Jeffrey Elementary School on Thursday, July 28, 2022.
SEAN KRAJACIC, Kenosha News
LOOK: See more of the Gremlin event by pointing your smartphone camera at the QR code, then tapping the link￼.
Gremlins with license plates from all over North America rolled up to Jeffrey Elementary Thursday as part of this week’s 2022 AMC Homecoming Car Show.
Roughly two dozen Gremlins of all colors lined the parking lot of the Kenosha Unified School District elementary school, which has as mascot “The Gremlin.”
John Schlater, who likes to attend the event, was part of the class at Jeffery Elementary who voted for the mascot to be the Gremlin imp from the classic car.
“Everybody was really pumped about the Gremlin, everybody wanted the Gremlin,” Schlater said. “I don’t own a Gremlin but I always come to this event because of my connection to the school and their mascot.”
The homecoming event, which is normally held once every three years, was rescheduled from 2020 to 2022 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It has been five years since the last AMC Homecoming Car Show.
Joyce Ludwig attended Thursday’s special Gremlin event with her husband, both driving from Missouri with her Gremlin, which was black with blue flames on the hood of the car. Ludwig has owned that car since May 1970.
When she was 27, Ludwig’s husband said he would buy her a Gremlin if she went and got her license. She landed on a Gremlin after seeing an image in Time magazine and thinking they were, “So ugly but so cute.”
Joe Mattison drove from upstate New York to attend the Gremlin gathering for the first time.
“With this being the big homecoming, I couldn’t miss it,” Mattison said. “Wherever they got a show, I’ve been trying to hit them, especially this one with Gremlins only.”
Mattison has only owned the Gremlin he brought to the show for about five years, but he owned a separate one in the past.
“I had a ‘73 that I had for 12 years and drove it 215,000 miles, but that finally rusted out,” Mattison said. “I sold the parts and then I got hold of this one five years ago.”
Mattison bought the car from a man who died of cancer two months later. In his honor, he did not change any aspect of the vehicle. The red-orange paint on the vehicle at the show is the same paint it was made with, according to Mattison.
Some Kenosha natives, like Kurt Kreuser, also arrived with their Gremlins. Kreuser’s 1978 dark green and gold accent-striped Gremlin is one of many he’s owned over the years.
“This is my second one. Well, I probably had about 50 over the years,” Kreuser said. “I graduated high school (and) I got my first one.”
Kreuser said, contrary to popular belief, he does not own the car because it is the Packers’ team colors. Rather, he just liked the dark green color. He actually worked at the Kenosha AMC plant at different times before it closed.
“I just miss AMC not being here,” Kreuser said. “It’s a different city without it.”
Chrysler purchased American Motors Corp. in 1987 and closed the main Kenosha automotive manufacturing plant in 1988. Chrysler had an engine plant in Kenosha until it shuttered in 2010.
Schlater remembered AMC as being a big part of the city’s identity.
“AMC was a major part of our culture and community back then,” Schlater said. “And although the company is gone, it’s still really an important part of our identity.”
1 of 12
GREMLINS AT JEFFREY
Bill Cressman, of Kitchener, Canada, holds a large, stuffed “Gizmo” from the movice “Gremlins” as he exits the passenger seat of his wife’s Gremlin during a AMC Gremlin car show at Jeffrey Elementary School on Thursday.
The Gremlin event at Jeffrey Elementary drew dozens of Gremlins from around the country and beyond its borders Thursday afternoon. Gremlins with license plates from all over North America were part of the event, which is part of the 2022 AMC Homecoming Car Show.
IN PHOTOS: 2022 AMC Homecoming Week events and shows in Kenosha
The largest AMC show in the world is back in Kenosha this week after an extended time away due to the pandemic.
Hundreds of vehicles and collectors are descending on the city for the 2022 Kenosha Homecoming Car Show.
Automobile manufacturing took place in Kenosha for more than 100 years, ending full production when Chrysler shuttered its lakefront plant Dec. 21, 1988. Engines were still produced here until the engine plant closed in 2010, putting the last 500 out of work and ending the final vestiges of automaking in Kenosha.
1 of 12
GREMLINS AT JEFFREY
Bill Cressman, of Kitchener, Canada, holds a large, stuffed “Gizmo” from the movice “Gremlins” as he exits the passenger seat of his wife’s Gremlin during a AMC Gremlin car show at Jeffrey Elementary School on Thursday.
SEAN KRAJACIC Kenosha News
GREMLINS AT JEFFREY
Bill Cressman, of Kitchener, Canada, places a small “Gizmo” in his wire’s Gremlin during an AMC Gremlin event at Jeffrey Elementary School on Thursday, July 28, 2022.
SEAN KRAJACIC Kenosha News
GREMLINS AT JEFFREY
The Gremlin event at Jeffrey Elementary drew dozens of Gremlins from around the country and beyond its borders Thursday afternoon. Gremlins with license plates from all over North America were part of the event, which is part of the 2022 AMC Homecoming Car Show.
SEAN KRAJACIC photos, Kenosha News
GREMLINS AT JEFFREY
Jeff McKee, of Marion County, Ind., right, looks at the engine of Don Rayburn’s racing Gremlin during the AMC Gremlin event at Jeffrey Elementary School on Thursday, July 28, 2022.
SEAN KRAJACIC Kenosha News
GREMLINS AT JEFFREY
Gremlins are parked in Jeffrey Elementary School’s parking lot for an AMC Gremlin show at Jeffrey Elementary School on Thursday, July 28, 2022.
SEAN KRAJACIC Kenosha News
GREMLINS AT JEFFREY
A large, stuffed “Gizmo,” sits in a driver seat of a Gremlin during an AMC Gremlin event at Jeffrey Elementary School on Thursday, July 28, 2022.
SEAN KRAJACIC Kenosha News
AMC AT RUFFOLO'S
Visitors check out classic AMC cars during the opening event for the AMC Kenosha Homecoming Car Show at Ruffolo's Special Pizza 2 on Tuesday, July 26, 2022.
SEAN KRAJACIC Kenosha News
AMC AT RUFFOLO'S
Lee and Nick Mele, of Kenosha, check out classic AMC cars during the opening event for the AMC Kenosha Homecoming Car Show at Ruffolo's Special Pizza 2 on Tuesday, July 26, 2022.
SEAN KRAJACIC Kenosha News
AMC AT RUFFOLO'S
Visitors check out classic AMC cars during the opening event for the AMC Kenosha Homecoming Car Show at Ruffolo's Special Pizza 2 on Tuesday, July 26, 2022.
SEAN KRAJACIC Kenosha News
AMC AT RUFFOLO'S
Classic AMC cars pull into the parking lot during the opening event for the AMC Kenosha Homecoming Car Show at Ruffolo's Special Pizza 2 on Tuesday, July 26, 2022.
SEAN KRAJACIC Kenosha News
AMC AT RUFFOLO'S
T-shirts were for sale during the opening event for the AMC Kenosha Homecoming Car Show at Ruffolo's Special Pizza 2 on Tuesday, July 26, 2022.
SEAN KRAJACIC Kenosha News
AMC AT RUFFOLO'S
Classic AMC cars pull into the parking lot during the opening event for the AMC Kenosha Homecoming Car Show at Ruffolo's Special Pizza 2 on Tuesday, July 26, 2022.
The Gremlin event at Jeffrey Elementary drew dozens of Gremlins from around the country and beyond its borders Thursday afternoon. Gremlins with license plates from all over North America were part of the event, which is part of the 2022 AMC Homecoming Car Show.
Bill Cressman, of Kitchener, Canada, holds a large, stuffed “Gizmo” from the movice “Gremlins” as he exits the passenger seat of his wife’s Gremlin during a AMC Gremlin car show at Jeffrey Elementary School on Thursday.