WATCH NOW: Gremlins roll up to Jeffrey Elementary for 2022 AMC Homecoming

Gremlins with license plates from all over North America rolled up to Jeffrey Elementary Thursday as part of this week’s 2022 AMC Homecoming Car Show.

Roughly two dozen Gremlins of all colors lined the parking lot of the Kenosha Unified School District elementary school, which has as mascot “The Gremlin.”

John Schlater, who likes to attend the event, was part of the class at Jeffery Elementary who voted for the mascot to be the Gremlin imp from the classic car.

“Everybody was really pumped about the Gremlin, everybody wanted the Gremlin,” Schlater said. “I don’t own a Gremlin but I always come to this event because of my connection to the school and their mascot.”

The homecoming event, which is normally held once every three years, was rescheduled from 2020 to 2022 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It has been five years since the last AMC Homecoming Car Show.

Joyce Ludwig attended Thursday’s special Gremlin event with her husband, both driving from Missouri with her Gremlin, which was black with blue flames on the hood of the car. Ludwig has owned that car since May 1970.

When she was 27, Ludwig’s husband said he would buy her a Gremlin if she went and got her license. She landed on a Gremlin after seeing an image in Time magazine and thinking they were, “So ugly but so cute.”

Joe Mattison drove from upstate New York to attend the Gremlin gathering for the first time.

“With this being the big homecoming, I couldn’t miss it,” Mattison said. “Wherever they got a show, I’ve been trying to hit them, especially this one with Gremlins only.”

Mattison has only owned the Gremlin he brought to the show for about five years, but he owned a separate one in the past.

“I had a ‘73 that I had for 12 years and drove it 215,000 miles, but that finally rusted out,” Mattison said. “I sold the parts and then I got hold of this one five years ago.”

Mattison bought the car from a man who died of cancer two months later. In his honor, he did not change any aspect of the vehicle. The red-orange paint on the vehicle at the show is the same paint it was made with, according to Mattison.

Some Kenosha natives, like Kurt Kreuser, also arrived with their Gremlins. Kreuser’s 1978 dark green and gold accent-striped Gremlin is one of many he’s owned over the years.

“This is my second one. Well, I probably had about 50 over the years,” Kreuser said. “I graduated high school (and) I got my first one.”

Kreuser said, contrary to popular belief, he does not own the car because it is the Packers’ team colors. Rather, he just liked the dark green color. He actually worked at the Kenosha AMC plant at different times before it closed.

“I just miss AMC not being here,” Kreuser said. “It’s a different city without it.”

Chrysler purchased American Motors Corp. in 1987 and closed the main Kenosha automotive manufacturing plant in 1988. Chrysler had an engine plant in Kenosha until it shuttered in 2010.

Schlater remembered AMC as being a big part of the city’s identity.

“AMC was a major part of our culture and community back then,” Schlater said. “And although the company is gone, it’s still really an important part of our identity.”