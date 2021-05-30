WATCH NOW: Grocery store, restaurant proposed for Uptown Lofts development

Gorman & Company earlier this spring received $1.45 million in new housing tax credits through the Wisconsin Housing and Economic Development Authority, which will allow the developer to provide housing to residents based on income.

The grocery store and restaurant would be part of the total 24,847 square feet of retail space on the street level of the two buildings, according to plans provided by KABA.

“We’ve been working with the city and with Gorman & Co. on a project on the west side of 22nd Avenue to replace some of the retail square footage that was lost in the fires that occurred,” she said. “Our collaborative approach is to try to retain and return the retailers that were already on the block when that happened.”

Larger space, more offerings

Wessling Grosz said the businesses are considered “key anchors” to the retail space.

The developer and the alliance have been collaborating with the two owners on a business plan that aims to help them rebuild.