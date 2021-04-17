WATCH NOW: Guardians of the Children launch pinwheels to unite against child abuse

A light breeze blew across the courtyard Saturday morning as members of Guardians of the Children came to Kenosha to plant pinwheels and spread a message about the dangers of child abuse and neglect

Pinwheels representing 204 documented local child abuse victims in 2020 were set into the ground on the south lawn of the Kenosha County Courthouse and a small audience heard GOC leaders of the Belle City Chapter tell about child abuse.

The Pinwheel Project was designed to alert the community about the dangers of child abuse and neglect.

The group was joined by Ron Rogers, director of the Kenosha County Division of Children and Family Services, county District Attorney Michael Graveley, Kenosha Mayor John Antaramian and county Clerk of Court Rebecca Matoska-Mentink.

“We plant a pinwheel for every confirmed case,” said GOC President James Leonard. “It’s a visual reminder that child abuse and neglect is happening here.”

He cautioned that there may be more cases, but the COVID-19 pandemic may have attributed to a decrease in reported cases in 2020. With schools closed, children were not in places to be seen by teachers and others who might normally discover abuse.

About the GOC