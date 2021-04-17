WATCH NOW: Guardians of the Children launch pinwheels to unite against child abuse

A light breeze blew across the courtyard Saturday morning as members of Guardians of the Children came to Kenosha to plant pinwheels and spread a message about the dangers of child abuse and neglect
Pinwheels representing 204 documented local child abuse victims in 2020 were set into the ground on the south lawn of the Kenosha County Courthouse and a small audience heard GOC leaders of the Belle City Chapter tell about child abuse.
The Pinwheel Project was designed to alert the community about the dangers of child abuse and neglect.
The group was joined by Ron Rogers, director of the Kenosha County Division of Children and Family Services, county District Attorney Michael Graveley, Kenosha Mayor John Antaramian and county Clerk of Court Rebecca Matoska-Mentink.
“We plant a pinwheel for every confirmed case,” said GOC President James Leonard. “It’s a visual reminder that child abuse and neglect is happening here.”
He cautioned that there may be more cases, but the COVID-19 pandemic may have attributed to a decrease in reported cases in 2020. With schools closed, children were not in places to be seen by teachers and others who might normally discover abuse.
About the GOC
The GOC is a national non-profit organization with a mission of recognizing and reacting to child abuse and educating the public to do the same. It serves as an advocate to provide strength and stability to families in crisis; and be an answer to the prayer of an abused child or teen for courage, support and protection.
The Belle City Chapter is a motorcycle group, established in Racine in 2006, that is expanding into Kenosha County.
Local officials welcomed the organization and vowed they are committed to work on the problem of child abuse and neglect.
Rogers said child abuse is handled through a coordinated effort.
“We as a community work hand-in-hand with each other to prevent child abuse/neglect and to coordinate our efforts, so that when it is found that a child has been abused or neglected, that child is not maltreated a second time,” Rogers said.
He said the community effort is designed to reduce trauma and provide treatment for the child victims, ensure the perpetrator is brought to justice and, whenever possible, provided treatment.
It also opens lines of communication among government and community agencies.
“When children are placed in care to protect them from abuse, more work starts. We work with foster parents and the Child Advocacy Center to assess the children’s’ well-being. We begin to implement treatment plans and provide improved health and dental care, general care or mental health care,” Rogers said.
Builds relationships
Leonard said the biggest thing his organization does is build a relationship with abused children. “We go through what we call is an adoption — not literally, but we are there for them; we monitor and mentor them,” he said.
They also attend court proceedings with children and help ease their tension. “We call that going from victim to valor,” he said.
Graveley said the event is an example of a call to action. He wants more people to become involved in identifying child abuse. “You are not allowed to say this is not my problem,” he told the gathered group.
Referring to pinwheels, Gravelly said, “I hope this reminds us to take action.”
At the end of the ceremony, the light breeze had the pinwheels spinning.