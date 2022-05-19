WATCH NOW: Guitars For Vets at Anderson Arts Center, Civil War Museum

KENOSHA — There's a very special collection of guitars on display at the Anderson Arts Center this month.

They aren't making music, however, but have been transformed into works of art.

It's all part of Operation Art Strings, a fundraiser for Guitars for Vets.

The organization -- with chapters across the country, including in Kenosha -- provides veterans with free guitar lessons and, when they complete those lessons, a free guitar.

"We also offer support to the veterans," said Tori Einhorn, director of the Operation Art Strings program. "They get therapy through the music lessons and a sense of community."

Guitars for Vets, Einhorn said, "is always growing and is always open to adding new chapters. We have more than 100 chapters in 40 states and are even international now, with chapters in Australia and Great Britain."

Einhorn not only coordinates the art guitar shows around the country, but she also has two pieces in the local exhibit: "Alien Invasion" and "Ethereal Resonance."

New life for guitars

Operation Art Strings started "as a way to use donated guitars that weren't suitable for playing," Einhorn said. "Some guitars had cracks in their necks or other issues and work better as artwork than as instruments."

Madeline Marzec, the Anderson Arts Center's administrator, said the guitars -- on display in the first-floor library -- "have drawn lots of interest from people. They're exquisite."

Having the guitars at Anderson "is a much better way to see them," Marzec said. "There are photos of the guitars on the Guitars For Vets website, but you really should see them in person. The pictures don't do them justice.

"We're thrilled to have the guitars here," she added. "It's something unique, and we're happy to be involved."

The guitars are at the Anderson Arts Center, 6603 Third Ave., through May 29. The arts center is open 1 to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday. Admission is free. Sales of the guitars will benefit the Guitars for Vets program. Also, the arts center is a drop-off place for "used, unwanted and broken guitars" that can be transformed into upcycled works of art.

Program at Civil War Museum

Kenosha's Civil War Museum, 5400 First Ave., is hosting an Operation Art Strings display from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 21.

These one-of-a-kind guitars will be on display during this Armed Forces Day program. Some of the guitars will be sold to help fund the Guitars for Vets program.

Veterans from the Guitars for Vets program will be performing from noon to 4 p.m. Admission is free.

Guitars for Vets provides veterans struggling with physical injuries, PTSD and other emotional distress a unique therapeutic alternative, offering the healing power of music by providing free guitar instruction, a new acoustic guitar and a guitar accessory kit in a structured program run by volunteers.

Guitars and lessons are provided at no cost to U.S. military veterans who are referred by their doctor or case/social worker. Visit guitars4vets.org for more information.

