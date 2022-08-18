 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
KENOSHA COUNTY FAIR IN WILMOT

WATCH NOW: Hailey Harpster, Nicholas Drissel win grand champion overall and grand champion reserve in the beef show

WILMOT -- Spectators crowded the show and sale arena and waited with bated breath to see which entry the judge would choose as 2022 overall grand champion at the junior fair beef show Thursday morning at the Kenosha County Fair.

As the judge extended his hand to Hailey Harpster, 15, the crowd began to cheer.

“I was shocked,” Harpster said. “I didn’t expect to win.”

Harpster, of Wheatland, has been showing steers for five years, and her interest began after watching her brother show them.

Harpster spent many weekends brushing, washing and preparing her crossbred steer, Timothy, for the fair.

“I would go (to prepare for the fair) on weekends and when I didn’t have school or tennis,” Harpster said.

Once Harpster was announced as the overall grand champion, judging continued to determine the winner of reserve grand champion. After much contemplation and examination from the judge, the steer shown by Nicholas Drissel, 17, was declared the winner.

“It was really cool,” Drissel said.

Drissel, of Paris, has been showing steers for three years and took interest after seeing his friends show them..

“My family has always had steers,” Drissel said. “All my friends showed (steers), so I thought I’d do it too.”

In preparation for the fair, Drissel had to take time to wash and clip his steer, Three, which was categorized as “any other breed” in the show.

“My buddy’s is one, his is two and mine is three,” Drissel said as he explained where the name for his steer came from.

Drissel and Harpster each said they plan to continue showing steers at the fair.

Friday at the Fair

  • 8 a.m. Junior Fair Horse & Pony Show at Horse Show Ring
  • 8:30 a.m. Junior Fair Rabbit Show followed by Open Class Rabbit Show - north of Rabbit Building
  • 9 a.m. Junior Fair Dairy Show followed by Open Class Dairy Show at Show & Sale Arena
  • 9:30 a.m. Children’s Parade Registration Begins - Outside Fair Office (ages 14 and under) Register by 10:15 a.m.
  • 10 a.m. Pedal Tractor Pull Registration - (ages 5 - 12 and 13 - 16) north of 4-H Exhibit Buildings
  • 10:30 a.m. Children’s Parade Begins
  • 11 a.m. Pedal Tractor Pull (ages 13 - 16) - north of 4-H Exhibit Buildings
  • 11:30 a.m. Pedal Tractor Pull (ages 5 - 12) - north of 4-H Exhibit Buildings
  • 1 p.m. Open Class Flower Arrangements and Cheese Judging at Open Class Building
  • 1 p.m. Stone Theory at Creekside Stage
  • 3 p.m. Junior Goat Fun Classes at Show & Sale Arena
  • 4 p.m. Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department Bomb Unit Demonstration - south of Poultry Barn
  • 5 p.m. 4-H Fish Casting Contest at Fish Pond
  • 6 p.m. Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department Bomb Unit Demonstration - south of Poultry Building
  • 6:30 p.m. Hay Bale Throwing Contest at Show & Sale Arena (all ages)
  • 7:00 p.m. T & C Rodeo - Bull Riding, Bareback Riding, Barrel Racing and more! At the Grandstands ($5.00 admission fee ages 12 and over)
  • 8:30 p.m. THE NOW at Creekside Stage
