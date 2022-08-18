WATCH NOW: Hailey Harpster, Nicholas Drissel win grand champion overall and grand champion reserve in the beef show

Hailey Harpster, 15, smiles after her steer was named the grand champion in the junior division at the Kenosha County Fair Beef Show in Wilmot on Thursday.
Nick Datillo, of Kenosha, leads a group of kids in dance during his show, "Nick's Kids Show" at the Kenosha County Fair in Wilmot on Thursday2. Datillo has been performing at the Kenosha County Fair for 30 years.
Chase Lois, 14, calms his steer as he competes for grand champion in the junior division at the Kenosha County Fair Beef Show in Wilmot on Thursday.
Hailey Harpster, 15, center, shakes hands with judge Kyle Adams after her steer is named grand champion in the junior division at the Kenosha County Fair in Wilmot on Thursday.
Hailey Harpster, 15, shows her steer while competing for the title of grand champion in the junior division at the Kenosha County Fair in Wilmot on Thursday.
Madison Bell, 6, runs into her twin brother, Timothy, as they skirt across the water in inflatable balls at the S.E.A. Hunter game booth at the Kenosha County Fair in Wilmot on Thursday.
WILMOT -- Spectators crowded the show and sale arena and waited with bated breath to see which entry the judge would choose as 2022 overall grand champion at the junior fair beef show Thursday morning at the Kenosha County Fair.
As the judge extended his hand to Hailey Harpster, 15, the crowd began to cheer.
“I was shocked,” Harpster said. “I didn’t expect to win.”
Harpster, of Wheatland, has been showing steers for five years, and her interest began after watching her brother show them.
Harpster spent many weekends brushing, washing and preparing her crossbred steer, Timothy, for the fair.
“I would go (to prepare for the fair) on weekends and when I didn’t have school or tennis,” Harpster said.
Once Harpster was announced as the overall grand champion, judging continued to determine the winner of reserve grand champion. After much contemplation and examination from the judge, the steer shown by Nicholas Drissel, 17, was declared the winner.
