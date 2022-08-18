WATCH NOW: Hailey Harpster, Nicholas Drissel win grand champion overall and grand champion reserve in the beef show

WILMOT -- Spectators crowded the show and sale arena and waited with bated breath to see which entry the judge would choose as 2022 overall grand champion at the junior fair beef show Thursday morning at the Kenosha County Fair.

As the judge extended his hand to Hailey Harpster, 15, the crowd began to cheer.

“I was shocked,” Harpster said. “I didn’t expect to win.”

Harpster, of Wheatland, has been showing steers for five years, and her interest began after watching her brother show them.

Harpster spent many weekends brushing, washing and preparing her crossbred steer, Timothy, for the fair.

“I would go (to prepare for the fair) on weekends and when I didn’t have school or tennis,” Harpster said.

Once Harpster was announced as the overall grand champion, judging continued to determine the winner of reserve grand champion. After much contemplation and examination from the judge, the steer shown by Nicholas Drissel, 17, was declared the winner.

“It was really cool,” Drissel said.

Drissel, of Paris, has been showing steers for three years and took interest after seeing his friends show them..

“My family has always had steers,” Drissel said. “All my friends showed (steers), so I thought I’d do it too.”

In preparation for the fair, Drissel had to take time to wash and clip his steer, Three, which was categorized as “any other breed” in the show.

“My buddy’s is one, his is two and mine is three,” Drissel said as he explained where the name for his steer came from.

Drissel and Harpster each said they plan to continue showing steers at the fair.