What’s better than driving around looking at Halloween decorations?

Getting to VOTE for your favorite after driving around looking at Halloween decorations.

Local residents are doing their best to keep the creepy, fun spirit of the holiday alive and well (or as “alive and well” as a zombie can be!), and the fine folks at Visit Pleasant Prairie have added to the fun by setting up a holiday decor contest.

Here’s how it works: Residents registered their decorated properties until 15. Those addresses have now been included on a Halloween Tour of the village. You can find the tour addresses online at visitpleasantprairie.com/things-to-do/holiday-lights-tour/

It’s simple to take part: Download the map or print it out and head out. After viewing all the homes, you can fill out a voting form on the same Visit Pleasant Prairie website.

Voting is open until midnight on Oct. 31. The top three winners will be announced on Nov. 1.

Tips for Halloween touring:Start your tour when it’s getting dark, after 5:45 p.m.

Drive safely and BE CAREFUL if you stop and get out of your vehicle to get a closer look at that dancing skeleton.

Grab some free treats while you tour. From 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, you can stop for free hot cider at Fairfield Inn & Suites, 10601 120th Ave. (I-94 frontage road) and hot chocolate and cookies at the Double Tree Hotel, at I-94 near the Highway 165 exit.

Two houses on the Pleasant Prairie tour are across the street from each: At 7906 55th Ave., you’ll find plenty of lights and special effects, including a witch. Watch out for her. If you stand too close, she’s COMES ALIVE. Across the street, look for skeletons in the front yard at 5505 80th St.

Other Halloween displays include:

A truly terrifying house on Kenosha’s northside is at 2124 24th St. Seriously. This is like a scene out of a horror film. Beware! There are bodies ion the trees and the front lawn and a film playing on the front window. A read warned us this is “the scariest house in Kenosha.” And we agree.

A few blocks west, at 2314 24th St., demented clowns have taken over the house ... including one creepy fellow peeping out of the front window!

Also on the city’s northside: TJ Leveque is setting up a haunted garage at his home, 1904 30th Ave. It will be open 4 to 7 p.m. on Oct. 31 as he hands out candy. Dan Lyons made his house into a seriously clever Monster House at 5518 16th Ave.

Randy Barnes has decked out his front yard at 3517 16th Ave. as usual with creepy lighting and spooky figures. (He does a lights-and-music show each Christmas, too.)

Near UW-Parkside, the Weathersby family at 1416 40th Ave. has a lights-and-music coordinated show this year. Look for more decorations (including a giant skeleton) a few houses north of here, across the street. In this area, don’t miss the front yard filled with cute inflatable characters on 39th Avenue just north of 15th Street.

The skeletons are back at 4037 Seventh Ave. Each year, a merry band of the bony creatures hangs out in the yard. The skeletons are often topical (2020’s display had a COVID-19 theme, complete with Dr. Fauci), but this year’s display is a festive Oktoberfest scene. There’s even an interactive component: Stop and grab a photo at one of those “place your head here” billboards. Prost!

The Hansen family home at 6721 36th Ave. features two towering, 12-foot skeletons.

In the White Caps subdivision, Henry Spates lights up his Halloween house at 6409 103rd Ave. “We love this time of the year,” he said. “It’s good for neighborhood morale when people get into the spirit of things.”

Also in White Caps, look for a spooky graveyard at 9501 73rd St. And “It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown” at 94th Avenue and 71st Street.

A reader told us he has “a spooky yard” at 7019 61st Ave. No joke! This display is super creepy (and very well done) with a talking pumpkin ghoul, a massive skeleton and a ghostly figure who appears in an upstairs window. Ironically, the house is just around the corner from Christmas Lane.

Anna Hudson and her husband have been lighting up the street at 5609 40th Ave. for more than a decade. “The majority of the dummies are homemade, except for the masks,” she said. If you visit this house during trick-or-treating, watch out! One of those dummies might just be “alive.”

Peterson’sPumpkin Patch will soon feature more than 100 jack-o’-lanterns at 9210 63rd St. Dr. Kris Peterson, a local chiropractor, puts on the display each year for a different charity. He draws the designs on the pumpkins, and volunteers help him do all the carving. While we wait for the pumpkin display, however, the spooky yard is reason enough to stop by. Note: The expertly carved pumpkins will be on display nightly at dusk, starting Friday, Oct. 28, and running through Nov. 1. Donations are being collected to benefit the Kenosha County Food Bank.

While you’re looking at the Peterson’s Pumpkin Patch handiwork, make sure to check out the other spooky homes on 63rd Street and 93rd Avenue.

We’ve also heard from readers about Halloween displays at 4622 38th Ave. and on several streets in Paddock Lake: on 63rd, 65th, 68th and 72nd streets, along with 247th, 248th and 250th avenues.

Head to 4610 88th Place after dark for Mary Taske’s display, complete with lights and sound. Her yard, too, has a towering skeleton!

If you see a freaky Halloween house (or you created one), send the information to Liz Snyder: esnyder@kenoshanews.com. Thanks ... and happy spooking!