WATCH NOW: Hansen's Ice Cream returns to Wilmot

WILMOT -- Kelly and Adam Hansen, owners of Hansen’s Ice Cream Parlor, recently revealed their new Wilmot location, after announcing back in February that their previous Wilmot parlor would not reopen.
“We’re excited to get back in,” Kelly said. “We had people who would come every day.”
The location of their newest parlor?
Less than 300 yards from the old one.
In 2017, Kelly, a former school social worker, and Adam, a full-time truck driver, decided to open their own ice-cream shop in their home town of Wilmot. They received an immensely positive response from the community.
“The biggest thing is we feel so overwhelmed and supported by the community,” Kelly said. “It is so much fun.”
In January, the couple opened a second location, this one operating year-round, in Burlington. Although the new parlor wasn’t meant to become the sole location, they announced the closing of the Wilmot parlor after safety-related complications with the historic building became too great to overcome.
After the announcement that they were searching for a new building to house their ice cream parlor, Kelly said several Illinois towns contacted them. However, the couple wanted to stay in Wilmot.
“This is still home,” Adam said.
When the Hansens heard there were new owners of the Twin Oaks Country Inn, which had closed last year when the original owner retired, Kelly said they decided to approach them.
Kelly said they got along well, and while the building’s upstairs was being turned into a living space, and the event hall was taken as well, the couple managed to secure the two first floor dining rooms for their new parlor.
‘A better space’
“We feel like it’s a better space, it’ll fit our business much better” Kelly said.
According to Adam, the new Wilmot parlor will be open seasonally, like the former Wilmot operation, “for now,” at least. The Burlington parlor will continue to be open year-round.
Although Kelly said she will oversee both locations, exactly how the day-to-day management of the two locations will be delegated was still up in the air.
“We’re going to figure it out,” Kelly said, laughing.
While Adam still works full-time as a truck driver, Kelly is fully dedicated to the family business. The couple’s four teenagers help as well, and Kelly described their daughter Julia, who works at the Burlington location, as the “popcorn expert.”
“She is instrumental,” Kelly said, “without her, forget it.”
Hansen’s Ice Cream has more than 20 employees, all area locals, some of which have been working with the Hansens since their start back in 2017.
They plan to open the new parlor in July, serving a rotating menu of 28 Cedar Crest ice creams. The brand offers more than 80 different ice cream flavors. Also available will be popcorn and candy made at their Burlington location.
For indecisive customers, Hansens offers “The Sampler,” a platter of 24 one-ounce scoops of ice cream.
Kelly and Adam said they also have several hidden menu items, such as “waffle nachos,” and seasonal flavors for their home-made waffle cones.
“We try to introduce something new every year,” Adam said.
Kelly joked that another benefit of staying in Wilmot was that they could keep the original names of their ice-cream sundaes, which are themed after local historical locations, businesses and people from Wilmot.
One of these sundaes, the Twin Turtle, a scoop of vanilla ice cream topped with hot caramel, hot fudge and pecans, happened to be named after the Twin Oaks Country Inn.
Kelly said they were looking forward to the ice-cream parlor returning to Wilmot.
“We’re expecting the same great customers we’ve always had. We’re excited, we just can’t wait to see everyone’s smiling faces,” Kelly said.