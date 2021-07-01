WATCH NOW: Hansen's Ice Cream returns to Wilmot

When the Hansens heard there were new owners of the Twin Oaks Country Inn, which had closed last year when the original owner retired, Kelly said they decided to approach them.

Kelly said they got along well, and while the building’s upstairs was being turned into a living space, and the event hall was taken as well, the couple managed to secure the two first floor dining rooms for their new parlor.

‘A better space’

“We feel like it’s a better space, it’ll fit our business much better” Kelly said.

According to Adam, the new Wilmot parlor will be open seasonally, like the former Wilmot operation, “for now,” at least. The Burlington parlor will continue to be open year-round.

Although Kelly said she will oversee both locations, exactly how the day-to-day management of the two locations will be delegated was still up in the air.

“We’re going to figure it out,” Kelly said, laughing.

While Adam still works full-time as a truck driver, Kelly is fully dedicated to the family business. The couple’s four teenagers help as well, and Kelly described their daughter Julia, who works at the Burlington location, as the “popcorn expert.”