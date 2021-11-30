WATCH NOW: Hanukkah celebrated this week in Kenosha as 'Festival of Lights' continues

As winter’s dark nights lengthen, Hanukkah — a celebration of lights — offers miracles, dedication, peace and unity.

Hanukkah, or Chanukah, is the Jewish eight-day winter-time “Festival of Lights,” celebrated with a nightly menorah lighting, special prayers and fried foods. This year's festival began Sunday at sundown and continues through next Monday evening.

The celebration commemorates the rededication of the Second Temple in Jerusalem during the second century B.C., when Jews rose up against their Greek-Syrian oppressors in the Maccabean Revolt.

A chief element in Hanukkah is the nightly lighting of the nine-branched menorah. When the temple's altar was rebuilt, the menorah was relit with what was thought to be only enough oil for one night. When the flame remained lit for eight night, it was deemed a miracle, and ever since menorahs have been kindled for Hanukkah.

After the lighting of the menorah on the first evening, parties are often held featuring traditional foods, including doughnuts and latkes (potato pancakes) representing the importance of oil. A favorite for children are "gelts" — gold foil-wrapped chocolate coins.

Hanukkah in Kenosha

On Sunday, Chabad of Kenosha marked the beginning of the holiday with a lighting of an electric menorah in Civic Center Park, a parade of cars — many decked out with menorahs — and a holiday party.

Beth Hillel Temple held its menorah-lighting online via Zoom, which it will do throughout the week, along with modified Hanukkah celebrations.

During Sunday's lighting of the Downtown Kenosha menorah, "the importance of helpers” was lifted up, said Rabbi Tzali Wilschanski of Chabad of Kenosha.

Acknowledging helpers in our own community, Wilschanski invited members of the Kenosha Police Department, on hand for security Sunday, to light the menorah.

“It was a sign of appreciation for the efforts of our first responders,” Wilschanski said. “Because when you’re giving, you're growing.”

By its design, the menorah embodies the concept of helpers, Wilschanski said. The menorah has nine candles so that eight can be used for the Hanukkah obligation, while the extra candle is used to light each of the other ones.

That candle is known as “shamash,” which translates from Hebrew as “helper" and is taller than the others.

“The message is that the helper stands higher than the rest,” Wilschanski said.

Chabad of Kenosha has lit a Hanukkah menorah at Civic Center Park for the past 10 years. Sharing the menorah in a public place is significant, Wilschanski said.

"Each person is a light for others," he said. "When you find your own light, it’s contagious. You glow some more and the next night light some more.”

After the lighting Sunday, many of those gathered joined in a car parade from Downtown to a Hanukkah party at a restaurant in the Pleasant Prairie Premier Outlets mall. There, they also lit another electric menorah.

Beth Hillel celebrates

The congregation of Beth Hillel Temple, 6050 Eighth Ave., marked the first evening of Hanukkah with a menorah lighting hosted by a member of the congregation via Zoom, said Rabbi Dena Feingold.

Each night this week, a different member of the congregation will host lighting a candle and lead prayers, she said.

On Friday, the congregation will meet in person for 6:30 p.m. Shabbat services and a modified Hanukkah celebration. As in previous years, congregation members will be encouraged to bring their own menorahs to the temple, which will be set up in the back of the sanctuary.

“This is a vestige from pre-COVID parties, in which we lit the menorahs but had a community dinner afterwards,” Feingold said.

A special Hanukkah celebration will also be held for children after Sunday school this week.

"Peace prevailed at the end of the Hanukkah story, and peace will prevail,” Feingold said. “The Hanukkah story lifts up the importance of the right to be different. I would like to uplift that right for us and all people in society. Let every nation celebrate the diversity that makes our world special."

Said Wilschanski: "You can be a light, you can be a miracle, you can be someone else’s miracle."

