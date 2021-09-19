WATCH NOW: "Happy tears": Bumble bee elicits excitement from researchers after restoration efforts at UW-Parkside

On top of the planning required to best combat certain invasive species, efforts must also work around the bumble bee’s schedule, so workers don’t accidentally harm the fragile population.

“The success of any restoration process is thorough preparation,” Calvert said.

While there’s still plenty of work to do at the Parkside cross-country course, Giordano said he was optimistic about the future of the project.

“‘If you build it they will come,’ works pretty well here,” Giordano said. “We’re just scratching the surface of restoring natural land types in Wisconsin.”

Nickey said the quick return of the bumble bee was an “important message to get out there.”

“It’s amazing the work you can put in,” Nickey said. “Everyone can have a hand in the recovery.”

Giordano said that future pollinator patches projects like this one need to include students in the planting and maintenance of the patches.

“We think that’s the future of bringing that species and other species back,” Giordano said.

Giordano also argued that, compared to turf grass, the reduced maintenance, visual aesthetic improvements and “passive natural experiences” the restorations could offer to the public were all benefits to consider.

