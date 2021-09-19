WATCH NOW: "Happy tears": Bumble bee elicits excitement from researchers after restoration efforts at UW-Parkside

The discovery of a bumblebee was exhilarating news for staff of the Root-Pike Watershed Initiative, definitive proof that their restoration efforts at the UW-Parkside cross country course have borne results.
The rusty-patched bumble bee, named after the rusty-reddish patch on its back, is a native pollinator and a federally endangered species.
But in July, Root-Pike confirmed with the Department of Natural Resources and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service that the elusive insect had been photographed locally.
“I actually cried happy tears,” said Deanna Nickey, a restoration manager at RES Great Lakes, LLC whose team made the discovery. “It made all the hard work worthwhile.”
Several rusty-patched bumble bees were also spotted at another restoration site at Pritchard Park in Racine.
Dave Giordano, executive director of the Root-Pike Watershed Initiative, a restoration-focused non-profit organization, said they began looking at restoring the natural landscapes at UW-Parkside in 2018.
The “Pollinator Patch Program” is focused on rehabilitating more than 200 acres of the Parkside cross country course. Working in sections, Root-Pike team members have removed non-native plants to rebuild the habitats of various native wildlife, including the rusty-patched bumble bee.
Nan Calvert, program director for Root-Pike WIN’s “Respect Our Waters” public outreach and education program, said the discovery was a sign restoration efforts were working.
“I never imagined in my career that something so important would happen,” Calvert said. “It’s incredibly rewarding and fulfilling.”
Calvert said the team who managed to photograph the elusive insect were incredibly lucky, as photographing such a small creature is already difficult.
“They were literally jumping for joy,” Calvert said. “I’m so glad they got to see that.”
What makes the rusty-patched bumble bee so important, Giordano said, is that it’s an “indicator species,” meaning its status shows how well other related species are doing.
“If this drops off,” Giordano said, “more are likely to follow.”
Calvert said the agricultural damage from losing pollinators would be in the billions of dollars.
“That would directly impact us,” Calvert said, “If only for our own survival, we need to keep them out there.”
Removing non-native plants is a long, difficult process, Calvert said, requiring a mixture of physical, chemical, and mechanical methods. This varies from pulling plants out by hand, treating certain areas with specific herbicides, and using machinery to till up plants.
On top of the planning required to best combat certain invasive species, efforts must also work around the bumble bee’s schedule, so workers don’t accidentally harm the fragile population.
“The success of any restoration process is thorough preparation,” Calvert said.
While there’s still plenty of work to do at the Parkside cross-country course, Giordano said he was optimistic about the future of the project.
“‘If you build it they will come,’ works pretty well here,” Giordano said. “We’re just scratching the surface of restoring natural land types in Wisconsin.”
Nickey said the quick return of the bumble bee was an “important message to get out there.”
“It’s amazing the work you can put in,” Nickey said. “Everyone can have a hand in the recovery.”
Giordano said that future pollinator patches projects like this one need to include students in the planting and maintenance of the patches.
“We think that’s the future of bringing that species and other species back,” Giordano said.
Giordano also argued that, compared to turf grass, the reduced maintenance, visual aesthetic improvements and “passive natural experiences” the restorations could offer to the public were all benefits to consider.