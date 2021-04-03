WATCH NOW: HarborMarket establishes community commercial kitchen

Building on a dream inspired by the late Ray Forgianni, the Kenosha HarborMarket board recently announced the creation of a commercial community kitchen.
The primary user of the facility will be HarborMarket vendors who may otherwise not have access to a licensed commercial kitchen in which to prepare their foods for sale, according to Andrea Forgianni, Ray’s daughter and executive director of the market.
Located at the Unity Lodge No. 367 building, 4320 Washington Road, the kitchen offers space to HarborMarket vendors who are just starting out and those who may have lost their kitchens due to the pandemic,” said Forgianni.
Long before the pandemic, however, Ray Forgianni was a huge proponent for the concept, Andrea said. “He was so excited about it; I have heard from board members that he ‘just wouldn’t shut up about it at meetings.’”
In 2015 HarborMarket was awarded a feasibility study for a commercial kitchen and the project was dubbed the Kenosha Incubator Community Kitchen, or KICK.
“That’s when it got serious we put together a biz plan then looked for a kitchen,” said Kristeen Morgenroth, HarborMarket board president.
After a long search, a few months ago the board landed on the Unity Lodge building.
The building fit all the specifications, Morgenroth said. “It is clean and the equipment is in great shape.”
The a lease was agreed upon “at a very affordable rate,” Morgenroth said.
Russ Gename, Unity Lodge trustee, noted the partnership with HarborMarket fits with the fraternal organization’s mission of community philanthropy.
“We enjoy working with people within the city to help,” he said. “HarborMarket is such a diverse group and it’s nice to be able to be able to help them.”
In time for May Market opening
The kitchen has been inspected by the county health department and meets all codes for commercial food production. It will be ready for HarborMarket vendors to work in by the middle of this month, in plenty of time for the opening of the market’s summer season in May.
“We will first open (the kitchen) up to our vendors because we feel the influx of need will be overwhelming,” Morgenroth said. Grant funds from HarborMarket will help vendors pay for the kitchen space, she added.
“This year we’re going to do fundraisers to support the vendors because nobody made money in the (food) industry last year,” Morgenroth said.
Naming the enterprise KICK fulfills HarborMarket’s primary objective, “helping businesses kickstart,” Morgenroth explained.
“One new vendor told us he was very excited about the opportunity to launch his business and provide for his family,” Forgianni said.
Morgenroth said that HarborMarket and Unity Lodge collaboration is mutually beneficial. “The lodge was feeling the weight of the pandemic due to a lack of events and other revenue, so was open to being more creative.”
“This is a kind of a nice way to step forward,” agreed Gename.
The agreement was signed six months to the day that Ray died last year of COVID-19, Forgianni said. “He also died on the last day of market last season (Sept. 26, 2020). This is his way of continuing to be part of everything.”
“The buildup for this has been intense—this is really special, a way to fulfill a dream of Ray’s,” Morgenroth said.