WATCH NOW: HarborMarket establishes community commercial kitchen

The a lease was agreed upon “at a very affordable rate,” Morgenroth said.

Russ Gename, Unity Lodge trustee, noted the partnership with HarborMarket fits with the fraternal organization’s mission of community philanthropy.

“We enjoy working with people within the city to help,” he said. “HarborMarket is such a diverse group and it’s nice to be able to be able to help them.”

In time for May Market opening

The kitchen has been inspected by the county health department and meets all codes for commercial food production. It will be ready for HarborMarket vendors to work in by the middle of this month, in plenty of time for the opening of the market’s summer season in May.

“We will first open (the kitchen) up to our vendors because we feel the influx of need will be overwhelming,” Morgenroth said. Grant funds from HarborMarket will help vendors pay for the kitchen space, she added.

“This year we’re going to do fundraisers to support the vendors because nobody made money in the (food) industry last year,” Morgenroth said.

Naming the enterprise KICK fulfills HarborMarket’s primary objective, “helping businesses kickstart,” Morgenroth explained.