WATCH NOW: HarborPark Jazz Festival set for Kenosha's lakefront

The HarborPark Jazz, Rhythm & Blues Festival — taking place Saturday on Kenosha’s lakefront — features food and music.

The cooking portion of the event starts at 1:30 p.m. with “a hot battle between members of two area fire departments,” organizers said.

Members of Kenosha Professional Firefighters Local 414 will vie against their counterparts from Waukegan Firefighters Local 473 in the Wisconsin vs. Illinois BBQ Border Battle.

This contest of barbecue cooking skills will be featured in the festival’s Cooking Studio, the interactive cooking demonstration that kicks off the daylong music festival in HarborPark.

“We are so excited to have our firefighters back in the Cooking Studio,” said Ardis Mahone-Mosley, Cooking Studio co-chairwoman.

The audience will vote on who cooks the best barbecue — all while raising money for scholarships.

At the most recent HarborPark Jazz, Rhythm & Blues Festival, in 2019, the Kenosha firefighters group prevailed over their friendly foes from Racine Professional Firefighters Local 321.