WATCH NOW: HarborPark Jazz Festival set for Kenosha's lakefront

The HarborPark Jazz, Rhythm & Blues Festival — taking place Saturday on Kenosha’s lakefront — features food and music.
The cooking portion of the event starts at 1:30 p.m. with “a hot battle between members of two area fire departments,” organizers said.
Members of Kenosha Professional Firefighters Local 414 will vie against their counterparts from Waukegan Firefighters Local 473 in the Wisconsin vs. Illinois BBQ Border Battle.
This contest of barbecue cooking skills will be featured in the festival’s Cooking Studio, the interactive cooking demonstration that kicks off the daylong music festival in HarborPark.
“We are so excited to have our firefighters back in the Cooking Studio,” said Ardis Mahone-Mosley, Cooking Studio co-chairwoman.
The audience will vote on who cooks the best barbecue — all while raising money for scholarships.
At the most recent HarborPark Jazz, Rhythm & Blues Festival, in 2019, the Kenosha firefighters group prevailed over their friendly foes from Racine Professional Firefighters Local 321.
Teri Jacobson, who heads up the the Cooking Studio with Mahone-Mosley, said the cooking competition is a great way to kick off a fun day of music on the lakefront. “Everyone who attends the Cooking Studio will get an inside look into what it’s like to cook for a firehouse, and they’ll get some great recipes and delicious samples,” she said.
This year’s music performances start with the Kenosha Unified School District High School Summer Strings ensemble.
The festival will also include performances by jazz pianist Alex Bugnon and saxophonist Marion Meadows, as well as Chicago Blues Hall of Fame member John Primer and The Real Deal Blues Band.
The harborside festival has featured national and regional musicians for the past 16 years.
Tim Mahone, who organizes the event, which raises funds for the Mary Lou and Arthur F. Mahone Fund, said the festival will “showcase some gritty, soulful, show-stopping Mississippi and Chicago-style blues music with some electrifying, foot tapping, melodic, improvisational jazz tunes.”
The HarborPark Jazz, Rhythm & Blues festival is an annual fundraiser for the Mahone Fund, which provides educational opportunities for economically and academically deserving youth, while also supporting healthy lifestyle initiatives in communities of color.
Created in 1999 to perpetuate the legacy of local social justice leaders and education advocates Mary Lou and Arthur F. Mahone, the fund is a component of the Kenosha Community Foundation.
General admission tickets are $25. More information about the festival, including how to purchase tickets, is available at www.mahonefund.org.