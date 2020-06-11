WATCH NOW: Harborside Academy graduates pick up diplomas

Congratulations, Class of 2020.
Diploma distribution began Thursday in the Kenosha Unified School District with a car parade and stage presentation for Kenosha eSchool and Harborside Academy graduates.
Similar procedures will take place at the other KUSD schools through this weekend.
“The district understands that these events and the virtual graduations set to air at 5 p.m. on July 25 are not comparable to traditional graduation ceremonies, but hopes families and community members embrace what is being offered and join in the celebrations to help honor the Class of 2020 in a safe and healthy manner amidst the global pandemic,” KUSD announced in a prepared statement.
Superintendent Dr. Sue Savaglio-Jarvis said earlier this month when the schedule was announced:
“My heart has been heavy thinking about all our students have lost since the onset of this pandemic, specifically our seniors who have repeatedly been asked to be patient and flexible as we have been forced to make adjustments these past few months.
“I am proud and humbled by their tenacity and fuel to keep going despite the odds. These events are intended to safely honor our graduates by presenting them their diplomas while being congratulated by teachers, support staff, principals, myself and others who have cheered them on throughout their educational career in KUSD.”
Events will take place at individual schools unless noted otherwise. The parade start times are as follows:
Friday:
LakeView, 1 p.m., 9449 88th Ave.
Reuther, 3 p.m., 913 57th St.
Saturday:
Tremper, 9:45 a.m., 8560 26th Ave.
Indian Trail High School and Academy, 2 p.m., 6800 60th St.
Sunday:
Bradford, 1 p.m., 3700 Washington Road
Monday:
ITED, 3 p.m. at the Educational Support Center, 3600, 52nd St.
The only vehicles allowed in the parades will be those containing graduates. All other friends, family and community members are being asked to line the parade route only to cheer on graduates while practicing safe social distancing.
The district is asking that guests avoid the staging area for health and safety of the graduates and staff.
Graduates and their families participating in the parade are encouraged to decorate cars.
To ensure the safety and well-being of all, only graduates will be exiting vehicles near the stage to ensure social distancing is honored and to keep the parade safely moving.
The Kenosha News welcomes photos from all of these events. Please send them to newsroom@kenoshanews.com and they will be placed in galleries online and some will run in print.
