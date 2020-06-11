WATCH NOW: Harborside Academy graduates pick up diplomas

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Congratulations, Class of 2020.

Diploma distribution began Thursday in the Kenosha Unified School District with a car parade and stage presentation for Kenosha eSchool and Harborside Academy graduates.

Similar procedures will take place at the other KUSD schools through this weekend.

“The district understands that these events and the virtual graduations set to air at 5 p.m. on July 25 are not comparable to traditional graduation ceremonies, but hopes families and community members embrace what is being offered and join in the celebrations to help honor the Class of 2020 in a safe and healthy manner amidst the global pandemic,” KUSD announced in a prepared statement.

Superintendent Dr. Sue Savaglio-Jarvis said earlier this month when the schedule was announced:

“My heart has been heavy thinking about all our students have lost since the onset of this pandemic, specifically our seniors who have repeatedly been asked to be patient and flexible as we have been forced to make adjustments these past few months.