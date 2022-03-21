WATCH NOW: Harborside Academy students wrap trees in Civic Center Park in solidarity with Ukraine

Monday’s mild temperatures made it a nice day for a visit to Civic Center Park in Downtown Kenosha.

But for students at Harborside Academy, 913 57th St., it was an opportunity to make a statement of support for Ukraine and its people.

During the course of the day, 115 middle school students in David Underwood’s social studies classes wrapped 22 trees in the park with wide swaths of yellow and blue ribbons, the colors of the Ukrainian flag.

The project was an extension of discussions and projects that have been ongoing in Underwood’s classes since the Feb. 24 Russian invasion of Ukraine.

“The students are very well versed with what’s going on,” he said. “They listen to news clips and read papers and hear first-hand accounts from refugees.”

To visualize these current events, Underwood has had his classes create art projects using various sources, he said. “There is such a human side to this that the kids have really connected to the crisis.”

Wrap a tree

Wrapping trees in the park came about from Underwood’s own experiences as a boy, he said.

“I got the idea from my mom who had showed us trees in the park tied with yellow ribbons during the hostage crisis in Iran.”

When the Ukraine invasion began, Underwood wrapped trees in his own yard with ribbons in the colors of the Ukrainian flag and his neighbors followed suit.

After suggesting that his social studies students wrap the trees in Civic Center Park across the street from the school, Underwood drew up a proposal to request permission from the Kenosha Common Council.

“The City said ‘Go for it!’ and KUSD got behind it too,” he said.

Working in teams of three-to-five students, Underwood’s seventh and eighth graders wrapped half of the trees Monday morning, and his other two classes wrapped the rest of in the afternoon.

The flags are made of eight-inch-wide weather resistant ribbon material in yellow and blue gently hammered to the trees with upholstery tacks.

Expressing themselves

Eighth grade students interviewed in the morning were passionate about the events in the Ukraine and their ability to express their support for the people.

“It’s really sad what’s happening,” said Juniper Kressin. “It’s going to forever change global relations. Once everything is over it’s going to cause issues and have lasting effects.”

“I also feel very sad about what’s happening,” said Lilianna Johnson. “We’re people and should be able to communicate about what’s happening in other countries. We need to be there to support them, not just as another country but because we are all human.”

“It’s nice to know our teachers will let us talk about these things and nice to know we can learn about these things in an open environment,” Kressin added.

For Owen Carlson, raising awareness is an important component of the tree-wrapping initiative.

“Awareness will help. If Ukraine is asking for something we need to be attentive to what they need. This horrible event will not just pass over on its own. We need to do all that we can to just end this.”

