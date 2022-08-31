WATCH NOW: Harborside Common Grounds closes its doors after 22 years

Duczak she'll also continue to work at her cafeteria spot at Gateway Technical College’s Kenosha campus.

"I'm still going to be at my other location," she said. "Anybody can go there."

Loyal customers

Don Cress, a retired college professor, visited Common Grounds nearly every day for about a decade. He would read philosophy and history books while sipping coffee and chat with other frequent customers. He said he'll miss his favorite local cafe.

"We're am I going to go now?" Cress said. "The staff are very nice and the view, you can't beat it. It's a wonderful place for a lot of people that I know and would say hello to. You get to know people here. There's connections."

Felisha Pumela was in line Wednesday afternoon to get her last Common Grounds coffee.

"Me and my oldest would come here before he went to school ... four days a week," she said. "He would get hot tea and I would get my coffee for the day. We're going to have to find a new coffee place. I hope they open up another coffee shop here. It won't be the same but it would be better that this place becoming another office."

Bill and Kate Guida occupied a table in the cafe's study room Wednesday morning.

Kate Guida said "we've been coming here since they opened."

"We came with our kids all the time until they went away to college," she said. "When they came home it was tradition to always come here and take photos on the deck. It became nostalgic for us."

Bill Guida, a retired Kenosha News journalist, said Common Grounds had the best local view of Lake Michigan.

"There's no other place that has this view of the lake. There's no other place that has this and it made it unique. It has a certain homey feel to it," he said.